SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Live Updates: Nick Saban Joins 'Hey Coach' Ahead of Second Bye Week

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama football team is headed into its second bye week of the season after LSU had to postpone the previously scheduled meeting between the Crimson Tide and Tigers due to COVID-19 issues.  

Alabama coach Nick Saban is scheduled to still do his weekly radio show, 'Hey Coach' with broadcaster Eli Gold on Thursday evening from inside Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa. 

He is set to come on at roughly 7 p.m (CT). Follow along here for updates throughout his appearance.

The media guest of the week is Verne Lundquist. 

This story will be updated.

Live updates

  • Bohannon tells fans to be patient on a schedule for the regular season and that they will release more information as soon as he has it.
  • Crimson Tide baseball coach Brad Bohannon is the first guest of the evening. Alabama just finished its Fall World Series and he said pitchers Brock Guffey and Antoine Jean were the two MVPs.
THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball's Jordan Bruner Poised for Immediate Impact with Nate Oats

The First-Team All-Ivy League forward has adapted well to Oats' fast style of play

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Talk of the Tide: How Does A Postponed Game Affect Mac Jones' Heisman Chances?

Having an unexpected bye week, Jones' opportunities to continue impressing the nation are dwindling, but hope still remains that he can become Alabama's first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy

Tyler Martin

Alabama's John Petty Jr. Named to Preseason All-SEC First Team, Crimson Tide Predicted to Finish Fifth

Nate Oats' squad was picked to finish inside the top five in the Southeastern Conference for the 2020-2021 campaign

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 25 in Preseason Coaches Poll

On Thursday, the USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Poll came out and the Crimson Tide found itself at No. 25

Tyler Martin

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Wants Alabama Game Rescheduled

The Tigers head coach used the words "We want to play Alabama" as his team continues to battle positive COVID-19 tests

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

The Saban Top 100: No. 41-45

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama's Amazing 1998 Comeback at LSU

The Crimson Tide dramatically scored twice in the final minutes as its unbeaten streak in Baton Rouge reached 15 games

J. Bank

Crimson Tikes: Obviously

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama DL LaBryan Ray Returns To Practice

The redshirt junior has missed the last three games nursing an elbow sprain

Tyler Martin

by

Bostonfan1967