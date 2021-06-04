Sports Illustrated home
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs NC State at Ruston Regional

Tyler Ras will start on the mound for the Crimson Tide in its first NCAA regional game since 2014
Alabama baseball will begin NCAA-tournament play on Friday afternoon against NC State from J.C Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, La. on the campus of Louisiana Tech. 

The Crimson Tide is looking to prove its critics wrong as one of the final teams in the 64-team field and do some damage over the weekend. 

Whoever wins between the Crimson Tide and Wolfpack will go on to the winners bracket and face the winner of Louisiana Tech and Rider on Saturday evening at 6 p.m, which can be streamed on ESPN3. 

Junior right-hander Tyler Ras (7-4, 5.36 ERA) is starting on the mound for Alabama, while junior right-hander Reid Johnston (7-2, 4.18 ERA) gets the ball for the Wolfpack. 

First pitch is set for 1 p.m on ESPN3:

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 3-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (31-24, 14-19)

1. Peyton Wilson - 2B

2. William Hamiter - RF

3. Sam Praytor - C

4. Zane Denton - 3B

5. Owen Diodati - DH

6. Jackson Tate - LF

7. Drew Williamson - 1B

8. Caden Rose - CF

9. Jim Jarvis - SS

Tyler Ras - P

No. 2-seed NC State Wolfpack (43-15, 20-10)

1. Austin Murr - 1B

2. Tyler McDonough - CF

3. Johny Butler - LF

4. Terrell Tatum - DH

5. Jose Torres - SS

6. Luca Tresh - C

7. Devonte Brown - RF

8. Vojtech Mensik - 3B

9. J.T Jarrett - 2B

Reid Johnston - P

LIVE UPDATES

Top 1 - Alabama batting

  • Wilson popped out to shortstop on the first pitch of the afternoon.
  • Hamiter cranks a ball off the right-field wall for a double. 
  • Praytor lines out to second base. Jarrett then steps on second for the double-play to get Hamiter out.

MID 1 - Alabama 0, NC State 0

Bottom 1 - NC State batting

  • Murr strikes out looking. 
  • McDonough grounds out to first base.
  • Butler flies out to center field.

END 1 - Alabama 0, NC State 0

Top 2 - Alabama batting 

  • Denton strikes out swinging on a full count.
  • Diodati grounds out to shortstop.
  • Tate strikes out swinging.

MID 2 - Alabama 0, NC State 0

Bottom 2 - NC State batting

  • Tatum grounds out to second base.
  • Torres doubles down the left-field line.
  • Torres is picked off for the second out.
  • Tresh homers to left-center field.
  • Brown homers to left-center field. Back-to-back solo shots for the Wolfpack.
  • Mensik files out to right field.

END 2 - NC State 2, Alabama 0

Top 3 - Alabama batting

  • Williamson grounds out to third base.
  • Rose strikes out swinging, out at first base on a dropped third strike.
  • Jarvis grounds out to second.

Mid 3 - NC State 2, Alabama 0

Bottom 3 - NC State batting

