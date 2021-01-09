Live Updates: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

The Crimson Tide looks to keep its unbeaten SEC streak going as it travels to the Plains to take on the Tigers

First Half:

The Crimson Tide has first possession, and we are underway in Auburn Arena.

Bruner hits both free throws for the first two points of the game. Alabama leads 2-0 with 18:15 left in the first half.

Primo gets the fast-break three-pointer to give the Crimson Tide a 5-0 lead.

Cardwell for Auburn hits two free throws for the first Tigers points of the contest.

Primo now has back-to-back threes to open the game. Crimson Tide up 8-2 at the 16:16 mark.

Timeout Alabama. It is a 30-second timeout.

Primo knocks down another three. He already has nine points through the first five minutes of gameplay. The Crimson Tide takes a 11-2 lead to start the game.

Dunk good by Cardwell. Auburn trails 11-4.

Primo hits yet another three-pointer. He is now 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Flanigan hits the first three-pointer of the day for the Tigers. Alabama 14, Auburn 7.

Flanigan now has back-to-back threes with a shot from the corner.

Flanigan gets a layup. Auburn has cut the lead to two.

Layup good by Primo. He now has 14 points through the first 10 minutes of the game.

Back-to-back layups by Primo puts the Crimson Tide up 18-12. Media timeout.

Jones knocks down a free throw for Alabama. 19-12 Crimson Tide at the 10-minute mark.

Dunk good by Ellis off of a steal by Bruner.

Jones rebounds a missed jumper from Auburn, then takes it down the court for a two-point layup.

Johnson nails a three for the Tigers. Alabama 23, Auburn 15.

Media timeout. 7:46 remaining in the first half.

Jones layup good. Jones now has seven points and is 3-for-4 from the floor.

The best-named forward in the nation in Auburn's J.T. Thor hits a free-throw to bring the game to 25-18 Alabama.

Layup good by Cooper, his first points in an Auburn Tigers jersey. He is fouled by Petty on the attempt, but misses the free throw.

Petty hits a three for his first points of the contest.

A layup by Cooper and a dunk by Flanigan cuts the Alabama lead to six with 4:27 left to go in the first half.

Thor hits two free throws. Alabama leads 28-24.

Cooper hits another layup. He now has six points.

Final media timeout of the first half. Auburn is on an 8-0 run over the past 3:18. The Crimson Tide leads the Tigers 28-26 with 3:05 left to go in the first half.

Flanigan hits both free throws, and just like that a 10-0 run ties the game at 28 points apiece.

Pregame:

Auburn freshman point guard Sharife Cooper has been granted eligibility by the NCAA and is expected to make his first start for the Tigers.

Today's officials: Mike Nance, Byron Jarrett, Jason Baker.

Alabama's starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Herb Jones (W), Josh Primo (G), Jordan Bruner (F).

Auburn's starting five: Jamal Johnson (G), Sharife Cooper (G), Allen Flanigan (G), J.T. Thor (F), Jaylin (F).

Game Preview

They say an elephant never forgets.

It may be twice as true when concerning a rival.

Saturday morning, the Alabama men's basketball team will return to the scene of one of most heartbreaking defeats in a while, Auburn.

Last February 12, Alabama nearly completed an improbable comeback after trailing 16-0 to start the game, thanks in large part to connecting on a school and Southeastern Conference record 22-of-59 three-pointers.

Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Auburn to a 95-91 overtime victory last February.

Kira Lewis Jr. was the first SEC player to have a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists) in a loss since Alabama's Roy Rogers in 1996.

Jaden Shackelford led the Crimson Tide's scorers with seven three-pointers and 28 points, as Alabama rallied from big deficits in both halves. John Petty Jr. had six three-pointers for 20 points.

Alabama has dropped five consecutive games in Auburn Arena.

The Crimson Tide’s last win on the Plains came on Feb. 17, 2015 when it upended the Tigers, 79-68.

Alabama at Auburn

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Auburn Arena

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover) Sirius/XM NA/381

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide rolled over Florida at Coleman Coliseum, 86-71, on Tuesday. Alabama (8-3) improved to 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1986-87. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford and Keon Ellis scored 16 points each, with all three scoring six in the first half and 10 in the second. James Rojas turned in 15 points while John Petty Jr. tallied a dozen to round out the Tide’s double-figure scorers. Ellis, who had scored just 23 points the entire season entering the game also led UA with eight rebounds and a +30 in +/- points. Jordan Bruner posted a game-high five offensive rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Last time out, Auburn: Fans who want to do their own scouting can check out the Tigers on Wednesday night, when they visit Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn was 6-4 overall and 0-2 in league play, having lost to Arkansas 97-85 and Texas A&M 68-66. Auburn has struggled with turnovers, averaging 18.5 per game in SEC play. Jamal Johnson has stepped up in a big way and is tied for fifth in the SEC with an average of 20.5 points per game in league play. Johnson is one of just seven players in the nation to have two 20-point outings off the bench. In November, Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban this season as part of an investigation into bribery charges.

Series history: Saturday's game will mark the 163rd meeting between the programs, making it the fourth-most games Alabama has played against any one opponent. The Crimson Tide owns a 96-66 edge in the series, as the 96 victories also rank fourth-best against any foe in program history. In all, Alabama owns a record of 26-32 when playing the Tigers on their home floor. Since Auburn Arena opened in 2010, Alabama has a record of 3-7.