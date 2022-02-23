Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide will be facing a road test against a Vanderbilt team that has not lost at home in the month of February.

After the worst defensive performance of the season against Kentucky, Alabama head coach Nate Oats issued a challenge, literally, to his team.

During Monday's media availability, Oats made it quite clear that if a player does not play hard on defense, he will not play in Tuesday night's game against Vanderbilt. Only time will tell if the players are up to the call.

Memorial Gymnasium is the site of Alabama's Tuesday matchup with the Commodores, who haven't lost at home in the month of February. Vanderbilt is one of the last few teams in the SEC that Alabama has yet to face. It will be the lone regular season meeting between the two programs. Coming into the matchup, Alabama averages 80.4 PPG while Vanderbilt averages 69.3 PPG.

The Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7 SEC) is looking to get back on a winning streak against Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8 SEC) when the game tips off at 8 p.m.

Follow along for live updates, stats and analysis throughout the game.

Pregame:

Tonight's officials:

Joe Lindsay



Tony Greene



Patrick Evans

JD Davison will be making his fifth start of the season. Noah Gurley has started three of the last four games at the four.

Alabama Starting Lineup vs. Vanderbilt Alabama Athletics G JD Davison- fifth start 8.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.0 APG Photo | Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports G Jaden Shackelford- 28th start 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.6 APG Alabama Athletics G Keon Ellis- 28th start 11.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.8 APG Photo | Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports F Noah Gurley- 11th start 7.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 0.8 BPG Alabama Athletics F Charles Bediako- 26th start 6.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.7 BPG

How to Watch:

Who: No. 25 Alabama (17-10, 7-7 SEC) at Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8 SEC)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: A career-high 28 points from Keon Ellis was not enough for Alabama basketball as it fell on the road at Kentucky, 90-81. The Crimson Tide was 9-of-22 from beyond the arc in the first half, with Ellis hitting five 3-pointers to give Alabama a 13-point lead with just over five minutes left in the first half. However, Kentucky conducted a 15-2 run to close out the half, taking the lead in the final seconds. The Wildcats continued to pummel the Crimson Tide in the second half, ultimately leading to Alabama's downfall.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores downed the Texas A&M Aggies at Memorial Gymnasium, 72-67. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt with 24 points, followed by Jordan Wright with 15 and Liam Robbins with 14. The Commodores also stole the basketball 13 times, giving the team its first win since Missouri back on Feb. 8.

The series: Tuesday marks the 82nd meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Commodores, a series that dates back to Feb. 20, 1924. All-time, Vanderbilt holds a 42-39 edge over Alabama. The Crimson Tide, however, have won five of the last seven meetings between the two programs.