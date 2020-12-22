Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts East Tennessee State

The Crimson Tide is looking to rebound from a tough loss to Western Kentucky against the Buccaneers

First Half

Reese gets the offensive rebound and scores the layup to give Alabama a three-point lead at the final break of the half. 28-25 Crimson Tide with 3:25 to go.

Shackelford and Niblack trade three-pointers. 24-22 Alabama with 4:40 left.

Quinerly heads to the free-throw line. He makes both shots and Alabama back out in front, 21-20.

Primo re-enters for Miles.

Quinerly finishes at the rim for the easy two and it's 20-19. ETSU has four turnovers in the last four minutes.

Darius Miles has entered the game for Alabama.

Out of the break, Shackelford misses the front end of a one-and-one, which leads to a three-pointer from Monsanto to give ETSU a 20-17 lead.

Bruner is leading the Crimson Tide in rebounds with five.

Alabama missed its last five shots from the field, while ETSU hasn't scored in over two minutes of action. It's still 17-17 at the under-8 minute media timeout. 7:47 remaining.

Jones is called for a charge and that's his second foul of the game with 8:14 on the clock. Gary is coming in for him. Primo also has two fouls.

Brewer picks up his second foul pretty quickly on a shot attempt from Bruner. He is shooting two. Bruner sinks one of two and it's tied at 17.

Brewer is called for an offensive foul and Alabama is now in the bonus.

Sloan scores two from the free-throw line and ETSU has the lead again, 17-16.

Brewer answers with a floater and its back to a one-point game, 16-15.

Ellis gets a putback layup and stops a scoring drought for Alabama that last 2:25 minutes of action. 16-13 UA.

The Crimson Tide forces another turnover leading to Gary being fouled on the other end of the floor. He misses both free throws.

Adheke turns it over, but Gary is called for a charge on Alabama's offensive end on the fastbreak.

At the under-12 minute media timeout, Alabama owns a 14-13 advantage. 11:53 on the clock. Shackelford leads the team with seven points.

Juwan Gary makes his first appearance of the night at the 13:23 mark and Primo has re-entered the contest.

Shackelford is at the charity stripe and he only makes one of two.

Smith misses a mid-range jumper coming out of the break while Shackelford hits home another three and Alabama has the lead, 11-9.

Alex Reese has checked into the game.

Alabama is 3-of-6 from the field to start tonight's action, including making 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, while ETSU is 4-of-8.

Keon Ellis was the Crimson Tide's first sub of the game. Alabama trails 9-8 at the first media timeout. 15:31 to go.

Adheke is called for an offensive foul then Bruner comes down and nails a three-pointer form the right wing. 9-8 ETSU.

Quinerly stops the bleeding with a nice driving layup to make it 9-5.

Brewer buries a triple from the wing, 9-3 ETSU.

Primo is called for an offensive foul and that's his third turnover of the night.

After a missed basket at the rim from Jones, Brewer scores the layup and it's 6-3.

Back-to-back baskets from the Buccaneers have them up 4-3.

Shackelford opens the scoring for Alabama with a three-pointer from the corner.

Monsanto misses a three-point then Primo turns it over on the other end.

ETSU wins the tip.

Pregame

Tonight's officials are Tony Greene, Todd Austin, and Darron George.

It is Primo's first start of his career.

John Petty Jr. and James Rojas will not play tonight per Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News. It is not injury related.

East Tennessee State: Silas Adheke, David Sloan, Damari Monsanto, Vonnie Patterson, LeDarrius Brewer.

Alabama: Herb Jones, Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Josh Primo, and Jordan Bruner

Game Preview

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has been hinting at some lineup changes with the Crimson Tide basketball team, which is off to a 4-3 start.

He'll have one final game to decide before Southeastern Conference play begins next week.

Tuesday night, Alabama will close the December non-conference part of the regular season, everything but the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January, when it hosts East Tennessee State at Coleman Coliseum.

The team will then break for Christmas, and host Ole Miss on Jan. 29.

"We have not played well through the early part of the season to be honest with you," he said after Alabama's loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday. "We have struggled a lot.

"We have to get our culture right and bring the effort it takes to win on game-by-game basis because it can’t come every other game.”

Adding to the urgency is that Alabama's next five opponents are a combined 21-7 (.750).

East Tennessee State at Alabama

When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV/Online: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: Trevor Releford)

Radio: (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover) Sirius/XM Channel: NA/382

Series: Alabama leads 3-0

Last meeting: This is the first meeting since Dec. 1, 2004 when UA picked up a 114-77 victory, the second-highest scoring total in program history.

Last time out: Alabama lost its first home game of the season to Western Kentucky, 73-71. The Crimson Tide held a 70-67 lead with just over two minutes left to play, however, the Hilltoppers subsequently outscored UA 6-1 to secure the win.

East Tennessee State last time out: The Buccaneers (4-3) capped a four-game homestand with a 62-53 victory over Lee University last Saturday.

Tournament resume: According to KenPom.com, Alabama’s strength of schedule ranks No. 55 in the non-conference which is fourth-best among all SEC teams. The seven teams the Tide has faced owns a combined record of 34-16 (.680). When totaling together the first 12 teams on Alabama’s schedule, opponents own a total record of 55-23 (.705). Furthermore, five of the opening 12 opponents are ranked in the Ken Pomeroy top-40 RPI, while nine are among the top-80 (all numbers as of 12/21).

Scouting East Tennessee State: Guard Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 15.1 points, while guard David Sloan is second at 9.3 and tops the Bucs in assists (4.0) and three-point shooting (50.0 percent, 9-of-18). As a team, the Buccaneers hold the opposition to 58.9 points per game and just 35.8 percent shooting (34.2 percent from deep). ETSU returned three plays from last year’s team that finished 30-4 and won both the SoCon regular season and tournament titles. The 11 newcomers on the roster is tied for the second-most among NCAA Division I teams (Arkansas brought in 12). Head coach Jason Shay is in his first season as a Division I head coach.

Scouting the Crimson Tide: Starting guards Jaden Shackelford (12.3 points per game), John Petty Jr. (12.0) and Jahvon Quinerly (11.4) have combined to average 35.7 of the Tide’s 75.6 points per game average – approximately 47 percent of the team’s total output.

Record watch: Petty Jr. has made a team-leading 13 three-pointers on the year, pushing his career total to 247 made threes. He now needs only 17 more treys to become the program’s all-time leader (Brian Williams, 1996-99, 263). His 652 career attempts from deep is 87 shy of breaking Williams’ program record of 738.