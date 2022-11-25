Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs No. 12 Michigan State at Phil Knight Invitational

Just a decade ago, Nate Oats was a high school math teacher and basketball coach going to camps at Michigan State led by Spartan head coach Tom Izzo. Now, the two will face off in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon Thanksgiving night.

Check out BamaCentral's preview of the invitational here to get information on all eight teams in the tournament. No. 18 Alabama (4-0) against No. 12 Michigan State (3-1) is the final game of the opening round, and the only matchup featuring two currently ranked teams.

The Crimson Tide and Spartans will tip off on ESPN after the conclusion of the Egg Bowl. If the football game goes long, stay tuned here for what channel the game will start on.

Pregame

On Tuesday night's Zoom press conference, Nate Oats said Darius Miles has been practicing with the team again and is probable to play. Transfer guard Dom Welch is still not practicing with the team and unlikely to play.

How to Watch Alabama vs Michigan State

Who: Alabama (4-0) vs, Michigan State (3-1)

When: 9:30 p.m. CT, Thursday

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Ore.

TV: ESPN; Play-by-play Roxy Bernstein, Analyst: Bill Walton; Sidelines Myron Medcalf)

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Tied 1-1.

Phil Knight Invitational Preview

Tournament bracket: The teams are on the same side of the bracket as UConn and Oregon The winning teams will play at 9 p.m. CT Friday, followed by the two losing teams.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE