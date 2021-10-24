Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Takes on Louisiana in Charity Exhibition

Alabama basketball welcomes Louisiana to Coleman Coliseum for a charity game tipping off at 2 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While it's not in any official capacity, Alabama basketball began its season on Sunday afternoon by hosting a charity exhibition against Louisiana inside Coleman Coliseum.

The game is not being broadcast on any form of media, so stay tuned here at BamaCentral for live updates, stats, information and analysis from Tuscaloosa.

First Half

Alabama has gone on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 21.

JD Davison gets the and-one layup to put him at 7 points so far. Alabama trails 20-14 with 5:25 left.

Alabama now has 10 turnovers in the first half.

Louisiana has three turnovers in the last 1:29. They lead 16-10 with 7:41 til halftime.

Jaden Shackelford hits all three of the Crimson Tide's first free throws of the game after being fouled on a three-point shot.

With 8:33 left in the half, Alabama trails 16-7. The Crimson Tide is 1 for its last 13 field goals.

JD Davison gets Alabama back on the board with a transition layup after a 5+ minute scoring drought. 16-7 Louisiana leads.

Nate Oats seemingly frustrated with Alabama's pursuit of loose balls.

Louisiana has a 12-5 lead eight minutes into the game as Alabama has missed its last seven shots.

Alabama is 1-9 from three point range with 12:08 left in the half.

Each team has three fouls seven minutes into the game.

Alabama is 1 of its last 9 shots.

Over five minutes into the game, Louisiana has a 10-5 lead thanks in part to four steals on the defensive end.

Darius Miles, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, and Jusaun Holt check into the game for Alabama.

Keon Ellis knocks down a three after a scrappy offensive rebound from Noah Gurley.

Three minutes in, Louisiana leads 7-2.

JD Davison gets a layup off a pump fake for his first basket for the Crimson Tide.

Bediako wins the tip for Alabama.

The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT tip, with live updates coming shortly.

JD Davison is enjoying the music ahead of his first action in Coleman Coliseum.

Pregame

Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary are not currently dressed out and will likely not play today.

The game will not be televised or broadcast on radio, so check here for live updates.

Today will be fans' first look at the 2021-2022 Crimson Tide men's basketball team as their first scrimmage was closed to the public.

Today's starters for the Ragin' Cajuns: Kobe Julien (F), Theo Akwuba (F), Greg Williams Jr. (G), Jordan Brown (F), Dou Gueye (F).