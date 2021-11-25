Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs Iona at ESPN Events Invitational

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

Not only is it Thanksgiving, it's game day for Alabama basketball. The 10th-ranked Crimson Tide are facing their first road tests of the season this week with three games at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Alabama's opening round matchup is a rematch of its opening round game of last season's NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide will face the Iona Gaels on Thursday afternoon who they beat 68-55 in the round of 64 in March. Alabama head coach Nate Oats said this season's Iona team is even better than the one the Tide faced last year.

"We're looking forward to playing in this tournament, and we're going to get three really good games out of it," Oats said. "You know the rematch with Iona, I'm not really looking forward to playing Iona, but I am because I think it will make our team better."

The game will tip off on ESPN2 at 4 p.m.

You can stay here for updates throughout the game. (Most recent updates will be at the top.)

First Half

Alabama 1-4 from the FT line so far. Alabama 11, Iona 11 with just under 13 minutes to go in the first half.

Interesting tidbit from the broadcast... Nate Oats apparently got together with the starting five plus JD Davison and Juwan Gary and told them he essentially viewed them all as starters. Obviously some would have to come off the bench, and as a freshman, Davison said he was fine with it. Keon Ellis also volunteered to come off the bench, but Oats said he's the best defender, so he's got to start.

Out of the commercial break, Quinerly misses two free throws.

At the first media timeout, Alabama holds a 6-4 lead over Iona. It's been a struggle for either team to get things going offensively, but the officials are really letting them play so far.

And Gary gets an offensive rebound off his own miss, and puts it back for a layup to tie the game at 4.

Juwan Gary is the first person off the bench for the Crimson Tide. His status was questionable coming into the game after missing the last few with an ankle injury.

Alabama already with some nice plays around the rim defensively . Very physical play early on from both teams, and the officials are letting it go for the most part so far.

Jahvon Quinerly, the birthday boy, gets the scoring started with a nice drive down the lane resulting in a contested layup. Alabama with the early 2-0 lead.

Iona wins the opening tip, and we are underway.

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Crimson Tide: PG Jahvon Quinerly, G Jaden Shackelford, G Keon Ellis, F Noah Gurley and F Charles Bediako. This has been the starting lineup for every game so far this season.

Today's officials: Doug Sirmons, Vlad Tadal and Keith Patterson

Alabama head coach Nate Oats and Iona head coach Rick Pitino spent some time golfing together in the offseason.

Earlier today, Dayton beat Miami 76-60 in the first game of the invitational. Dayton is coached by former Alabama coach Anthony Grant.