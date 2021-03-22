Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Maryland in the 2021 NCAA Tournament

First Half

Alex Reese checks in for Rojas.

James Rojas is making his first appearance of the night. Galin Smith is in for Maryland.

Jones slam dunk. 16-12 Maryland.

Ayala buries his first triple but Primo answers with a three-pointer of his own. 14-10 Terps.

Josh Primo and Jordan Bruner have checked in.

Jones sinks both foul shots. 11-7 Terps.

Ellis is now jogging on the sideline to see how his ankle feels. Trainer Clarke Holter is working with him.

The Terrapins have hit their last four shots from the floor, while Alabama is 2-of-6 and has committed three turnovers.

Jones is fouled on the putback attempt and he will head to the free-throw line after the first media timeout. 15:12 remaining.

Another turnover for the Alabama offense leads to a slam dunk for Wiggins. 11-5 Maryland.

Scott is left wide open and he buries a three-pointer.

Shackelford connects on a triple, Alabama down 6-5.

Hart now puts Maryland up 6-2.

Ayala scores the basket in transition after the turnover by Quinerly. 4-2 Terps.

On the last defensive possession, Ellis appeared to have hurt his ankle. Jahvon Quinerly checking in.

Petty hits a mid-range jumper. 2-2

Morsell goes up strong and scores the layup. 2-0 Terps.

Ellis blocks Ayala's first shot.

Gary misses a hook shot in the lane on the first possession.

Alabama wins the tip.

Pregame

Maryland starters: Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell, Hakim Hart and Donta Scott.

Jordan Bruner will come off the bench.

Alabama starters: John Petty Jr., Juwan Gary, Herbert Jones, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford.

Oats told Roger Hoover on the pre-game radio show that the trainers will allow Primo to give it a go. The talented freshman will play in some fashion this evening after missing the last three games due to a sprained MCL.

Tonight's officials are Ronald Glover, Keith Kimble and Joseph Lindsay.

Here is a clip of Alabama and Maryland warming up:

Game Preview

The Alabama men's basketball team will see a familiar face on Monday when it faces Maryland in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Galin Smith, who was a member of the Crimson Tide program from 2017-2020, transferred to the Terrapins last offseason. He is averaging 14.1 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds on the year.

He is shooting a very efficient 54.2 percent from the floor.

No. 10 seed Maryland knocked out No. 7 seed UConn on Saturday night 63-54 behind 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting and five rebounds from guard Eric Ayala.

The Terrapins, who were on the bubble entering The Big Dance, finished the regular season 17-13 and in eighth place in the Big Ten. Ayala is the their leading scorer at 14.9 points each time out.

Maryland forward Darryl Morrsell was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and the league's All-Defensive Team.

Per KenPom, the Terrapins are 29th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency and 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency. It has a 5-10 record against Quad 1 teams this season.

Alabama vs Maryland

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

When: Monday, 7:45 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide survived a scare from Rick Pitino and Iona, 68-55. Senior wing Herb Jones did it all with 20 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Guard Jahvon Quinerly added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

Last time out, Maryland: The Terrapins outmatched UConn, 63-54. Maryland shot 50 percent from beyond-the-arc (9-of-18) and held the Huskies to just 32.3 percent from the floor (21-of-65).

The series: The fifth meeting. Maryland owns the all-time record 3-1. Alabama's only victory came on Nov. 17, 2011 inside the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the first time ever that both schools will meet in the NCAA tournament.

More on the last meeting: Maryland defeated Alabama 58-57 in the quarterfinals of the NIT back on March 26, 2013. Terrapins big man Alex Len poured in 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Guard Levi Randolph led the Crimson Tide with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists.