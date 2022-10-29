Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Southern Illinois

Live stats and scoring from Alabama basketball's charity exhibition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Nate Oats' fourth team will take the floor in Tuscaloosa for the first time against Southern Illinois in a charity scrimmage taking place in Foster Auditorium. 

The game will not be broadcast on television, but can be listened to on the Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart and Bryan Passink on the call. 

The will be fans' first opportunity to see the Crimson Tide's star-studded freshman and transfer class in live action before the season officially tips off on Nov. 7.

Stay here at BamaCentral throughout the game for live updates, stats and scoring as the Crimson Tide takes on Southern Illinois in a charity exhibition. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Live Updates

(Most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Earlier in the week, Nate Oats said center Charles Bediako will be held out of the scrimmage and guard Nimari Burnett will be on a minutes restriction. 
  • Alabama has entered the court for its pregame warmups.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) mishandles the pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Do the Numbers Say? The Bye Week Edition of All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama softball hosts Shoals United Stars - October 28, 2022
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Mac Guscette, Alabama baseball
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Wraps up Fall Exhibition Slate following Friday’s Contest at Auburn

By University of Alabama sports information
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) celebrates in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center.
All Things Bama

Josh Primo Waived by the San Antonio Spurs

By Hunter De Siver
Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Vince Dooley before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Releases Statement on the Passing of Vince Dooley

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama men's and women's track and field after sweeping the SEC Championships - Oct. 28, 2022
All Things Bama

SEC SWEEP! Alabama Wins Men’s and Women's 2022 SEC Cross Country Titles

By University of Alabama sports information
First day of practice for the 2022-23 season, Alabama Basketball
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Looking at Alabama's Best Basketball Game This Season

By Joe Schatz
Mouhamed Dioubate on his official visit.
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Bama On The Hardwood Part I

By Mason Smith