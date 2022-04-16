Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide A-Day

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will officially close down spring practices with the annual scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Rain is the forecast for A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and it's clearly keeping people away. Roughly two hours prior to kickoff there was very little activity on the outside, while full preparations were under way inside. 

Conditions are cloudy and 67 degrees. 

That's the good news, that and those who show up are going to end up with a good seat for the scrimmage. The bad news is thunderstorms are possible around 1:30 p.m., including gusty winds and small hail. The forecast is for lousy conditions through about 5 p.m. 

2022 A-Day

Bryant-Denny Stadium on A-Day
2022 A-Day Flipcard Revised (4.15.22) - FINAL
DC0035A6-587D-432D-9BCA-F14B696FE785
FE99D82E-3313-46E5-9BBC-48C49714096B

What: A-Day

When: 2 p.m.

TV: ESPN+ (also check SEC Network+).

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network 

Walk of Fame Ceremony: The captains’ ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Denny Chimes with Will Anderson Jr., Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal and Bryce Young being honored. Please note that interviews will NOT take place at Denny Chimes and video b-roll will be provided on the FTP.

The Integration of Alabama Football: A Celebration of John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson: The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the bottom of the steps at the north end of Bryant-Denny Stadium. There will be a designated media viewing area, and Alabama will provide footage of the event on its FTP. There will not be a mult box available to plug into, so we kindly ask those with video cameras to utilize the footage on the FTP.

This story will be regularly updated throughout the day, including with video and photos. 

Nick Saban is in the building 

