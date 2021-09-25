September 25, 2021
Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Southern Miss

Live stats, information and analysis from Tuscaloosa as No. 1 Alabama takes on Southern Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It's game day once again in Tuscaloosa. Saturday is the last non-conference tuneup for Alabama before the Crimson Tide enters the heart of the SEC schedule. 

Join in on the discussion on the LIVE UPDATES thread on the BamaCentral message board.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Pregame

  • Today's officials
    • Referee: Alex Moore
    • Umpire: Tom Quick
    • Linesman: Gary Jayroe
    • Line Judge: Chad Lorance
    • Back Judge: Ron Turner
    • Field Judge: Phill Davenport
    • Side Judge: Sean Petty
  • Alabama arrives at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Walk of Champions. 

Game Preview

Alabama and Southern Miss are meeting for the first time since 2019 when Tua Tagovailoa threw for five touchdowns. This will be the Crimson Tide's last non-conference game until mid-November. 

Running back Brian Robinson is questionable with bruised ribs, so Nick Saban said he wants to see the other Alabama running backs split carries against the Golden Eagles. He also wants to develop more consistency at the wide receiver position. 

All week, Saban has been complimentary of the Southern Miss defense which is 12th in the country in yards per game allowed. 

One name to look out for on Southern Miss is starting running back Frank Gore Jr. He's the son of legendary running back Frank Gore and leads the Golden Eagles in rushing.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Online: FuboTV

Weather forecast: Sunny with a high in the high 70s and a low in the high 60s.

Series info: Alabama and Southern Miss last met September 21, 2019, a Crimson Tide win that extended its series lead to 35-6-2. The last Southern Miss win in the series was a 21-0 game at Legion Field in 2000. 

alabama defense vs southern miss
