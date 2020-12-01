Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Stanford Cardinal

The University of Alabama men's basketball team is back in action on Monday night to face Stanford in the first round of the Maui Invitational at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2.

This year's Maui Invitational is taking place inside the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., due to COVID-19.

The winner of the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Cardinal will take on No. 14 North Carolina at 3 p.m (CT) on Tuesday afternoon and the loser will face UNLV.

Alabama is coming off an 81-57 victory over Jacksonville State, while this is Stanford's first game of the season.

Game notes: Alabama and Stanford will meet for the fourth time in series history and the first time since the 2013 postseason NIT second round game in Tuscaloosa (Alabama won 66-54 on March 23, 2013). The Crimson Tide has won all three previous matchups with the Cardinal, including the memorable 2004 NCAA Tournament run in which Alabama, the No. 8 seed in the West Region, stunned No. 1 seed Stanford, 70-67, on March 30, 2004. Current UA assistant coach Antoine Pettway was a senior guard on that team which went on to defeat Syracuse in the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national champion UConn in the Elite Eight.

This will mark Alabama’s second appearance in the Maui Invitational. The only other showing occurred back in 2008 when UA finished with a 2-1 record, falling to Oregon in the opening round before finishing play with back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s. In fact, four teams in that 2008 field will be making a return appearance: Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina and Texas.

Live updates

First half

Shackelford, Quinerly, and Jones all have two fouls for Alabama. Something to watch moving forward.

Rojas is called for his first foul and Delaire makes two from the free-throw line. 34-29 Stanford at the final media timeout of the half.

Quinerly strikes again with a floater in the paint. He has been the clear motor for the Crimson Tide offense.

Another three-pointer for the Cardinal, this time its from McConnell. 32-27 Stanford.

Quinerly re-enters the game with two fouls and scores a layup. He has five points on the night.

Murrell makes both shots at the charity stripe to extend Stanford's lead to four, 29-25.

Jones is called for a questionable foul on Murrell's dunk attempt. It's Jones' second foul.

Alabama forces a jump ball, giving the ball back to the Crimson Tide out of the timeout, but Shackelford quickly turns it over.

Williams gives Stanford a 27-25 lead at the under-8 minute media break. Cardinal will have the ball when play resumes.

Jones answers with a step-back jumper. He has eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. Tied at 23.

Shackelford is called for the Crimson Tide's fifth foul of the half and Davis sinks two free throws.

Jones makes a tough, driving layup and ties it at 21. 10:09 in the first period.

Keefe is at the free-throw line for the Cardinal and he makes one-of-two. It's 21-19 Stanford.

Ellis scores a layup coming out of the break for the Crimson Tide.

A three-pointer from da Silva gives Stanford a 20-17 lead at the under-12 media timeout. 11:44 to go. The Cardinal have made four of its last five shots from the field.

Josh Primo and Keon Ellis are now on the court for Alabama.

Shackelford answers with a three-pointer of his own and Jones scores a layup on the next possession to tie it at 17.

Stanford then proceeds to a go on a 7-0 to take a 17-12 advantage, including another three-pointer from Williams.

Reese quickly scores five points and records a block to get Alabama a 12-10 lead.

James Rojas and Alex Reese are first subs for the Crimson Tide.

Cardinal re-take the lead at 8-7 after a layup by da Silva at the first media timeout of the game. 15:37 remaining. Alabama is 2-of-6 from the field to start with three turnovers.

Petty finds Jones down low and he scores the layup to make it 7-3 but Davis answers with Stanford's second three-pointer of the game.

The Crimson Tide is on a 5-0 run that included two free throws from Shackelford and a three from Quinerly. 17:03 left in the first half.

Williams opens up the scoring for the Cardinal with a three-pointer from the right wing.

Alabama wins the tip and Jones is called for a charge driving to the basket.

Pregame

Officials are Ted Valentine, Lamar Simpson, and Tim Clougherty.

Stanford's starting five: Daejon Davis, Bryce Wills, Ziaire Williams, Oscar da Silva, Spencer Jones.

Alabama's starting five is the same as last time out: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, John Petty Jr., Herb Jones, and Jordan Bruner.

This story will be updated throughout the night.