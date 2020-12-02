Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels

After a opening-round loss to Stanford on Monday, the University of Alabama men's basketball team is back in action against UNLV in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2.

Due to COVID-19, this year's event is held in Asheville, N.C. at the Harrah's Cheeroke Center with no fans allowed.

The Crimson Tide is 1-1 on the season with a win over Jacksonville State, while the Runnin' Rebels are 0-2 and coming off of a 78-51 defeat at the hands of North Carolina.

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly is averaging a team-high 16 points and wing Herbert Jones is the Crimson Tide's leading rebounder with eight per game.

A player to watch for the Runnin' Rebels is junior guard Bryce Hamilton who is averaging 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists through two games this year. He is also shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

Game notes: Tuesday’s contest marks the first time in the storied histories of each program that the two teams will meet on the hardwood. Combined, UNLV (1,305 wins in 1,889 total games) and Alabama (1,692 wins in 2,755 total games) have combined for 2,997 wins and 4,644 total games played between the two teams.

This marks Alabama’s second appearance in the Maui Invitational, owning a 2-2 all-time record in the event. The only other showing occurred back in 2008 when UA finished with a 2-1 record, falling to Oregon in the opening round before finishing play with back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s. In fact, four teams in that 2008 field will be making a return appearance: Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina and Texas.

