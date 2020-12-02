SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Tyler Martin

After a opening-round loss to Stanford on Monday, the University of Alabama men's basketball team is back in action against UNLV in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2. 

Due to COVID-19, this year's event is held in Asheville, N.C. at the Harrah's Cheeroke Center with no fans allowed.

The Crimson Tide is 1-1 on the season with a win over Jacksonville State, while the Runnin' Rebels are 0-2 and coming off of a 78-51 defeat at the hands of North Carolina. 

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly is averaging a team-high 16 points and wing Herbert Jones is the Crimson Tide's leading rebounder with eight per game. 

A player to watch for the Runnin' Rebels is junior guard Bryce Hamilton who is averaging 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists through two games this year. He is also shooting 44.7 percent from the field. 

Game notes: Tuesday’s contest marks the first time in the storied histories of each program that the two teams will meet on the hardwood. Combined, UNLV (1,305 wins in 1,889 total games) and Alabama (1,692 wins in 2,755 total games) have combined for 2,997 wins and 4,644 total games played between the two teams. 

This marks Alabama’s second appearance in the Maui Invitational, owning a 2-2 all-time record in the event. The only other showing occurred back in 2008 when UA finished with a 2-1 record, falling to Oregon in the opening round before finishing play with back-to-back wins over Chaminade and Saint Joseph’s. In fact, four teams in that 2008 field will be making a return appearance: Alabama, Indiana, North Carolina and Texas. 

Follow along on Bama Central for live updates throughout the contest.

Pregame

This story will be updated.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Remains No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings

After throttling Auburn this past weekend, the Crimson Tide stayed atop the College Football Playoff Rankings

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Turns Attention Back to LSU

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2020 on Tuesday

Tyler Martin

Christopher Allen Continues to Demonstrate Improvement from 2019 Season

The redshirt-junior linebacker leads the Crimson Tide in both tackles for loss and sacks this season

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 12

Derrick Henry had another strong week, but so did a number of former Crimson Tide defensive linemen

Christopher Walsh

Derrick Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry gashed the Indianapolis Colts defense for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 win on Sunday

Tyler Martin

The Saban Top 100: No. 24 Landon Collins

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Dealing with Disrespect: Alabama Football's Approach to 'Revenge Game' At LSU

While Nick Saban might disagree, Alabama football has certainly not forgotten about last year's 46-41 loss at the hands of LSU

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Ho, Ho, Hold on Now

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch Crimson Tide Basketball at Maui Invitational: Alabama vs. UNLV, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Alabama will face its first Division I opponents of the 2020-21 season, when it plays at the relocated Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

Christopher Walsh