Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama Football at LSU

The undefeated Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers in a revenge game after suffering a 46-41 loss last season in Bryant-Denny Stadium

The Crimson Tide's quarterbacks including Mac Jones have come out onto the field along with the place kickers and long snappers.

Wide receivers, centers and punters have now joined the team. Out of all the personnel that have arrived on the field, none appear missing so far.

Officials for tonight's game: Alex Moore, referee; Tom Quick, umpire; Gary Jayroe, linesman; Chad Lorance, line judge; Tom Fimmen, back judge; P. Davenport, field judge; Sean Petty, side judge; Ron Turner, center judge.

The rest of the Crimson Tide has joined the players on the field. Full-fledged stretches and warmups are underway.

Tonight's captains: quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Patrick Surtain II.

The LSU Tigers have come out onto the field.

Alabama has now left the field until the start of the game, with the Crimson Tide faithful in attendance cheering them off. There is a decent showing of Alabama fans in the stadium despite the low capacity allowed to enter Tiger Stadium tonight.

Ahead of Saturday night's game it was revealed that Alabama football will be without two assistant coaches due to COVID-19. While those coaches have remained nameless, it has been reported that both coaches are defensive assistants. Both offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding have been confirmed to be fine and will be on tonight's sideline. However, the Crimson Tide has activated former head coaches Charlie Strong and Mike Stoops, both who currently serve as analysts for Alabama under head coach Nick Saban.

Saban spoke with CBS' Jamie Erdahl prior to the game, saying “[LSU] beat us last year, so they probably has some confidence that they can play well against Alabama. We’re going to have to change the way they think when it comes to that.”

The Alabama equipment managers have the Crimson Tide's uniforms and pads all ready to go in the visiting team's locker room:

The power at the Crimson Tide's hotel went out approximately two hours before the team was scheduled to depart for Tiger Stadium. All electricity, air conditioning and wifi was useless for the final hours until the team departed for the stadium:

Jaylen Waddle believes that Saturday's game between Alabama and LSU needs more coverage:

Alabama football has officially arrived at Tiger Stadium:

Let's try this again ...

For the first time since Nick Saban arrived in 2007, the following statistic will come into play when Alabama faces LSU:

The Crimson Tide has defeated 96 consecutive unranked teams, the longest streak in FBS history.

Every time the teams have played during that span, both have been ranked until now. Coming off a loss at Texas A&M, the reigning national champions are 3-4.

Meanwhile, Alabama is 8-0 and eyeing its return to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff. It obviously can't afford to stumble, and LSU is always a tough, benchmark game.

Seven of the 13 "Saban Bowls," as some like to call it as he won a national title at LSU previous to his five with Alabama, have been decided by a touchdown or less, with three going into overtime.

Among them:

Alabama snapped a five-game series skid with the 27-21 overtime win in Baton Rouge in 2008.

In 2011, the Tide fell to the Tigers 9-6 in overtime in the regular-season contest before meeting for the BCS National Championship, where Alabama came out on top in New Orleans, 21-0.

Alabama produced one of the more memorable victories with a come-from-behind 21-17 victory at Tiger Stadium in 2012, as AJ McCarron found T.J. Yeldon on a screen pass for a 28-yard touchdown with 51 seconds remaining.

In 2014, a stunning last-minute drive in the fourth quarter by Blake Sims produced a game-tying field goal to send the 2014 matchup into overtime. Sims found DeAndrew White in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

During the 2016 matchup, Jalen Hurts engineered two fourth-quarter scoring drives to break open a scoreless tie as No. 1-ranked Alabama downed the Tigers 10-0 at Tiger Stadium.

The last time the teams played in Baton Rouge, in 2018, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide shutout the Tigers 29-0.

Alabama hasn't lost in "Death Valley" in 10 years.

Where: Tiger Stadium

When 7 p.m. CT, Saturday

TV: CBS (Play-By-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl).

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 84/84. ESPN Radio (Play-By-Play: Sean Kelley, Analyst: Barrett Jones)

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: No rain is in the forecast, which is for clear skies. The temperature should be right around 45 degrees at kickoff, with winds up to 9 mph.

Last meeting: Joe Burrow established himself as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy by passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns as LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, 46-41. Not only did the win help propel LSU to the national championship, but Ed Orgeron told his players during the on-game celebration: “This is our house from now on.” An Instagram Live video from the locker room including him closing his postgame speech wi "Roll Tide, what? F--k you"

Series info: Alabama and LSU will meet for the 85th time on Saturday. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 53-26-5. Saban is 10-5 in his career against LSU, including a 10-4 mark at Alabama. Orgeron is 1-6 all-time against the Crimson Tide, including an 1-3 mark with the Tigers.