Live Updates: Alabama Gymnastics at NCAA Championships Semifinals

Updates, analysis and scores as Alabama, Oklahoma, Minnesota and Utah fight for the top two spots to advances to the finals.

Alabama gymnastics is back at the NCAA semifinals for the second year in a row. Last year, the Crimson Tide came just shy of advancing to the finals, but Lexi Graber (floor exercise) and Luisa Blanco (balance beam) came away with individual national championships. 

Thursday at noon Alabama will look to move on to the finals for the first time since 2017. The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide are in the afternoon session with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 8 Minnesota with the top two teams going to the finals at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Crimson Tide got some positive injury news from head coach Dana Duckworth with Blanco expected to return to the beam and vault lineups in Fort Worth. Makarri Doggette will still only be competing on bars. 

Alabama will open up on bars, its best event, before moving to beam, then floor and close out the meet on vault. 

The meet will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

Live Updates

Rotation 1- Alabama (uneven bars), Oklahoma (vault), Minnesota (balance beam), Utah (floor exercise)

Alabama bar's lineup

1. Emily Gaskins- Gaskins was a last minute substitution for Shania Adams according to the TV broadcast. She had some leg separation throughout the routine, but stuck the landing on her double layout dismount.- 9.800

2. Mati Waligora-

3. Lilly Hudson

4. Cam Machado

5. Makarri Doggette

6. Luisa Blanco

Alabama at NCAA Regional

Alabama gymnastics NCAA
Alabama gymnastics seniors with NCAA bracket
Alabama gymnastics NCAA bracket advancing

