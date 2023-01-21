Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Gymnastics vs. No. 2 Florida
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The last two SEC champions meet in Coleman Coliseum this Friday night.
No. 11 Alabama hosts No. 2 Florida in a matchup between two undefeated teams. The Crimson Tide hasn't beaten that Gators at home or in the regular season since 2017.
Last time out, Alabama had a few shaky performances but came away with a road meet win against Arkansas, scoring a 196.525. Florida was close to hitting on all cylinders with three perfect 10.0s between Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong. The Gators beat Auburn with a 197.825.
The meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
Rotation 2: Alabama uneven bars, Florida vault
Alabama uneven bars lineup
1. Lily Hudson- beautiful routine with a stuck double back dismount. 9.775
2. Lauren Little- missed her connection from high to low meaning she gets a deduction of .5. She finished strong with a double layout. 9.2
3. Jordyn Paradise- she fell on a handstand before completing her routine, but finished with a stuck landing. 9.3
4. Mati Waligora- Amazing routine with a full-in twisting double layout. 9.825
5. Cam Machado- Outstanding routine with three connections from either high to low or low to high bar. She also stuck her double back. 9.875
6. Luisa Blanco-
Florida vault lineup
1. Chloi Clark- 9.775
2. Bri Edwards- 9.825
3. Payton Richards- 9.875
4. Kayla Dicello- 9.85
5. Leanne Wong- 9.8
6. Trinity Thomas-
Rotation 1: Alabama vault, Florida uneven bars
Alabama vault lineup
1. Shania Adams- a little squat in the landing, but she didn't take any steps. 9.675
2. Sania Mitchell- arms slightly bent on the table with a big step. 9.7
3. Lauren Little- slight hop, but solid vault. 9.775
4. Lilly Hudson- beautiful yurchenko 1.5, only a small step. 9.875
5. Gabby Gladieux- sky-high yurchenko full with slight hop, but great form. 9.85
6. Jordyn Paradise- outstanding yurchenko 1.5 with good landing position. 9.9
Alabama vault total: 49.100
- This is the lowest Alabama has scored on vault this season, but only by .5 of a tenth.
- This lineup is much different than the last two meets by Sania Mitchell and Shania Adams being in the lineup.
Florida bars lineup
1. Payton Richards- 9.725
2. Sloane Blakely- 9.775
3. Victoria Nguyen- 9.9
4. Kayla Dicello- 9.925
5. Trinity Thomas- 9.925
6. Leanne Wong- 9.9
Florida bars total: 49.425