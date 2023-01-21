Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Gymnastics vs. No. 2 Florida

Score updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide hosts the defending SEC champions.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —  The last two SEC champions meet in Coleman Coliseum this Friday night. 

No. 11 Alabama hosts No. 2 Florida in a matchup between two undefeated teams. The Crimson Tide hasn't beaten that Gators at home or in the regular season since 2017. 

Last time out, Alabama had a few shaky performances but came away with a road meet win against Arkansas, scoring a 196.525. Florida was close to hitting on all cylinders with three perfect 10.0s between Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong. The Gators beat Auburn with a 197.825.

The meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Rotation 2: Alabama uneven bars, Florida vault

Alabama uneven bars lineup

1. Lily Hudson- beautiful routine with a stuck double back dismount. 9.775

2. Lauren Little- missed her connection from high to low meaning she gets a deduction of .5. She finished strong with a double layout. 9.2

3. Jordyn Paradise- she fell on a handstand before completing her routine, but finished with a stuck landing. 9.3

4. Mati Waligora- Amazing routine with a full-in twisting double layout. 9.825

5. Cam Machado- Outstanding routine with three connections from either high to low or low to high bar. She also stuck her double back. 9.875

6. Luisa Blanco-

Florida vault lineup

1. Chloi Clark- 9.775

2. Bri Edwards- 9.825

3. Payton Richards- 9.875

4. Kayla Dicello- 9.85

5. Leanne Wong- 9.8

6. Trinity Thomas-

Rotation 1: Alabama vault, Florida uneven bars 

Alabama vault lineup

1. Shania Adams- a little squat in the landing, but she didn't take any steps. 9.675

2. Sania Mitchell- arms slightly bent on the table with a big step. 9.7

3. Lauren Little- slight hop, but solid vault. 9.775

4. Lilly Hudson- beautiful yurchenko 1.5, only a small step. 9.875

5. Gabby Gladieux- sky-high yurchenko full with slight hop, but great form. 9.85

6. Jordyn Paradise- outstanding yurchenko 1.5 with good landing position. 9.9

Alabama vault total: 49.100

- This is the lowest Alabama has scored on vault this season, but only by .5 of a tenth.

- This lineup is much different than the last two meets by Sania Mitchell and Shania Adams being in the lineup.

Florida bars lineup

1. Payton Richards- 9.725

2. Sloane Blakely- 9.775

3. Victoria Nguyen- 9.9

4. Kayla Dicello- 9.925

5. Trinity Thomas- 9.925

6. Leanne Wong- 9.9

Florida bars total: 49.425

