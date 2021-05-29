Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky in Game Two of the 2021 Super Regionals

Live stats, information and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as No. 3 Alabama takes on No. 14 Kentucky

It came down to the very last pitch with bases loaded, but Alabama came away with a 4-3 win in game on of Friday's super regional between the Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats.

What is at stake for Saturday's matchup? If Alabama wins, the Tide punches their ticket to the Women's College World Series, and Kentucky's season comes to an end. If the Wildcats win, they live to see another day and force a winner-take-all game three on Sunday.

Lexi Kilfoyl will be in the circle for the Crimson Tide making her first start against an SEC team since April 10. For the Wildcats, Grace Baalman gets the ball. Baalman pitched two innings in the matchup between the two teams in the SEC tournament and gave up two runs including a home run to Bailey Hemphill.

Fans started lining up outside the stadium four hours prior to first pitch, and it's another packed house at Rhoads Stadium for another all-SEC Supers matchup between No. 3 Alabama and No. 14 Kentucky.

Here are the starting lineups:

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (49-7, 18-6)*

1. Alexis Mack- CF

2. Bailey Hemphill- C

3. Kaylee Tow- 1B

4. Jenna Johnson- DP

5. KB Sides- RF

6. Savannah Woodard- 2B

7. Maddie Morgan- 3B

8. Taylor Clark- SS

9. Elissa Brown

Lexi Kilfoyl- P

*Alabama is the designated visiting team in game two.

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (43-14, 13-11)

1. Kayla Kowalik- C

2. Tatum Spangler- RF

3. Lauren Johnson- LF

4. Erin Coffel- SS

5. Mallory Peyton- 1B

6. Renee Abernathy- CF

7. Autumn Humes- DP

8. Grace Baalman- P

9. Miranda Stoddard- 3B

Emmy Blane- 2B

LIVE UPDATES:

TOP of 1- Alabama batting

Mack leads off the game with an infield slap single for the Crimson Tide.

Hemphill walks on five pitches. Runners on first and second with no outs.

Tow doubles off the left field wall to score Mack and Hemphill. Alabama takes the early lead 2-0 .

. The large Rhoads crowd already with plenty of reasons to get loud.

Wild pitch allows Tow to advance to third with no outs, Jenna Johnson at the plate.

Johnson walks. Runners on the corners, still no outs.

Johnson steals second to put both runners in scoring position for Alabama.

Sides hits a hard grounder to the shortstop. Tow out at the plate attempting to score. Johnson out at third trying to advance. Sides reaches second base during all the commotion. Two outs.

Woodard strikes out swinging to end the eventful half of the inning. Three outs.

Alabama gets on the board early with the two-RBI double from Tow, but may have potentially run themselves out of more runs with the base running miscues on the Sides ground ball.

MID 1- Alabama 2, Kentucky 0

BOTTOM of 1- Kentucky batting

Kowalik walks to start the day on offense for the Wildcats.

Spangler strikes out for Kilfoyl's first strikeout of the day. One out.

Hemphill throws out Kowalik trying to steal second. Bases empty, two outs.

Johnson grounds out to end the inning. Kilfoyl faces the minimum in the first

END 1- Alabama 2, Kentucky 0

TOP of 2- Alabama batting

Morgan grounds out to second to start the inning. One out.

Clark strikes out swinging. Two outs.

Brown slaps the ball to the left side for a two-out infield single.

Brown steals second on the first pitch.

Mack out on a bunt attempt back to the pitcher. Three outs.

MID 2- Alabama 2, Kentucky 0

BOTTOM of 2- Kentucky batting

Coffel singles up the middle for Kentucky's first hit of the game.

Peyton singles through the left side, and Coffel's speedy pinch runner advances to third on the hit. Runners on the corners with no outs for Kentucky.

Another Kentucky pinch runner steals second on a ball in the dirt. Runners on second and third with no outs.

Abernathy grounds back to the pitcher. The runner at third gets in a rundown, but she manages to score. The runner from second gets out at third, and Abernathy advances to second. One out. Alabama 2, Kentucky 1 .

. Humes grounds out to the pitcher. Runner advances to third. Two outs.

Baalman lines out to second. Three outs.

END 2- Alabama 2, Kentucky 1

TOP of 3- Alabama batting