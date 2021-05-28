Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky in the 2021 Super Regionals

Live stats, information and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as No. 3 Alabama takes on No. 14 Kentucky
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Alabama and Kentucky are meeting for the fifth time this season. This time there's something a little bigger on the line: a trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. 

It all starts with game one of the super regional at Rhoads Stadium on Friday afternoon. 

Alabama is coming off a regionals weekend where they did not give up a run in three games against Alabama State and Clemson. Kentucky fought their way out of the loser's bracket in the Lexington regional and beat Notre Dame twice on Sunday to advance to the super regionals. 

Stay here at BamaCentral for updates and analysis as No.3 Alabama takes on No. 14 Kentucky. 

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Here are the starting lineups:

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (48-7, 18-6)

1. Alexis Mack- CF

2. Bailey Hemphill- C

3. Kaylee Tow- 1B

4. Jenna Johnson- DP

5. KB Sides- RF

6. Savannah Woodard- 2B

7. Maddie Morgan- 3B

8. Taylor Clark- SS

9. Elissa Brown- CF

Montana Fouts- P

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (43-14, 13-11) 

1. Kayla Kowalik- C

2. Tatum Spangler- RF

3. Lauren Johnson- LF

4. Erin Coffel- SS

5. Mallory Peyton- 1B

6. Renee Abernathy- CF

7. Autumn Humes- P

8. Rylea Smith- DP

9. Miranda Stoddard- 3B

Emmy Blane- 2B

LIVE UPDATES:

TOP of 1- Kentucky batting

  • SEC batting leader Kowalik starts off the game with a single up the middle for the Wildcats

SEC_AlabamaKentuckyGC1998
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky in the 2021 Super Regionals

Screen Shot 2021-05-28 at 9.52.40 AM
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Tennessee at the 2021 SEC Tournament

Montana Fouts vs. Clemson NCAA Regional 2021
All Things Bama

Familiar Foe or Not, Kentucky is All That Stands Between Alabama and WCWS

Crimson Tikes: Belly Ache
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Belly Ache

Austin Shepherd
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 28, 2021

SECBase2021_Alabama_Tennessee_1322
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Baseball in the Fourth Round of the 2021 SEC Tournament

Dylan Smith, 2021 SEC Baseball Tournament
All Things Bama

Despite Loss to Florida, Pitching Depth Serves as Silver Lining for Alabama Baseball

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 8.20.21 PM
All Things Bama

Too Little, Too Late for Alabama Baseball in 7-2 Loss to No. 13 Florida