Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs. Kentucky in the 2021 Super Regionals

Live stats, information and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as No. 3 Alabama takes on No. 14 Kentucky

Alabama and Kentucky are meeting for the fifth time this season. This time there's something a little bigger on the line: a trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

It all starts with game one of the super regional at Rhoads Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Alabama is coming off a regionals weekend where they did not give up a run in three games against Alabama State and Clemson. Kentucky fought their way out of the loser's bracket in the Lexington regional and beat Notre Dame twice on Sunday to advance to the super regionals.

Here are the starting lineups:

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (48-7, 18-6)



1. Alexis Mack- CF

2. Bailey Hemphill- C

3. Kaylee Tow- 1B

4. Jenna Johnson- DP

5. KB Sides- RF

6. Savannah Woodard- 2B

7. Maddie Morgan- 3B

8. Taylor Clark- SS

9. Elissa Brown- CF

Montana Fouts- P

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (43-14, 13-11)

1. Kayla Kowalik- C

2. Tatum Spangler- RF

3. Lauren Johnson- LF

4. Erin Coffel- SS

5. Mallory Peyton- 1B

6. Renee Abernathy- CF

7. Autumn Humes- P

8. Rylea Smith- DP

9. Miranda Stoddard- 3B

Emmy Blane- 2B

LIVE UPDATES:

TOP of 1- Kentucky batting