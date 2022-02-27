Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs No. 20 Louisiana at Mardi Gras Mambo

The Crimson Tide closes out the Mardi Gras Mambo with a rematch against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Alabama's six game stretch over four days ends Sunday with a rematch against No. 20 Louisiana. The two teams met on the Cajuns home field Thursday night, and Alabama came away with the 9-1 run-rule victory behind a strong outing in the circle form Lexi Kilfoyl and Kaylee Tow's first home run of the year

Since then, the Crimson Tide has gone 4-0 in the Mardi Gras Mambo with wins over Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech and will look to make it a perfect weekend in Youngsville Sunday at 11 a.m.

This is the marquee matchup of the tournament being the only game to feature two ranked teams. Once again, the game is not being streamed, but can be followed on the radio on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa or here through BamaCentral's live updates. 

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

Read More

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Louisiana 0

  • Alabama goes three up, three down in the first. 

Pregame

  • Alabama is the designated visiting team and will bat first. 
Screen Shot 2022-02-27 at 10.47.26 AM

Alabama Starting Lineup

Dallis Goodnight

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Jenna Johnson

2. Jenna Johnson- LF

Ashley Prange

3. Ashley Prange- 3B

Ally Shipman

4. Ally Shipman- C

Kaylee Tow

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Abby Doerr

6. Abby Doerr- DP

Megan Bloodworth

7. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Bailey Dowling

8. Bailey Dowling- SS

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill- RF

Montana Fouts

Starting Pitcher- Montana Fouts

5-0, 0.43 ERA

022422_WSB_MurphyPa_team_Louisuana_KG8659
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs No. 20 Louisiana at Mardi Gras Mambo

By Katie Windham
19 minutes ago
William Hamiter, Xavier Series 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball OF William Hamiter Out with Broken Foot

By Joey Blackwell
36 minutes ago
Keon Ellis on senior night
All Things Bama

Senior Night Reflects Culture Change of Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
2 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Mary and the Bear

By Anthony Sisco
4 hours ago
Hillary Cheruiyot at 2022 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 27, 2022

By Katie Windham
11 hours ago
JD Davison
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

By Katie Windham
14 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) pitches against Florida during the SEC Championship Game in Rhoads Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Softball Tallies Two More Wins at Mardi Gras Mambo, Moves to 14-0

By Tony Tsoukalas
14 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina
All Things Bama

After Second-Half Breakdown, Alabama Regroups to Rout South Carolina

By Edwin Stanton
15 hours ago