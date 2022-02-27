Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs No. 20 Louisiana at Mardi Gras Mambo

The Crimson Tide closes out the Mardi Gras Mambo with a rematch against the Ragin' Cajuns.

Alabama's six game stretch over four days ends Sunday with a rematch against No. 20 Louisiana. The two teams met on the Cajuns home field Thursday night, and Alabama came away with the 9-1 run-rule victory behind a strong outing in the circle form Lexi Kilfoyl and Kaylee Tow's first home run of the year

Since then, the Crimson Tide has gone 4-0 in the Mardi Gras Mambo with wins over Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech and will look to make it a perfect weekend in Youngsville Sunday at 11 a.m.

This is the marquee matchup of the tournament being the only game to feature two ranked teams. Once again, the game is not being streamed, but can be followed on the radio on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa or here through BamaCentral's live updates.

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Louisiana 0

Alabama goes three up, three down in the first.

Pregame

Alabama is the designated visiting team and will bat first.