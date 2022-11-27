Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Gardner-Webb

Alabama looks to keep their momentum going against Gardner-Webb as they take on the Runnin' Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide are coming off a 61-58 win over Wake Forest in the Pink Flamingo Championships in the Bahamas. Megan Abrams lead the Tide in points with 14 that day, and Brittany Davis and Jada Rice both put up double-digit points in the win.

Gardner-Webb comes in to the game with a 4-1 record, including a 91-87 win over Charleston in their last game. Their lone loss came to Clemson in the first game of the season 81-54.

With the Tide looking to start a winning streak and Gardner-Webb looking to keep theirs going, this game should be a good one.

(most recent updates at the top)

Second Quarter:

Sarah Ashlee Barker gets the scoring underway, 27-6 Tide.

First Quarter:

At the end of the quarter, Alabama leads 25-6. The Tide defense has forced 11 turnovers by the Bulldogs and held Gardner-Webb to just 15 percent from the field.

With 3:51 left in the quarter, Alabama leads 19-6. Brittany Davis leads the Tide with 7.

Alabama starts the game six-of-seven from the field to take a 15-4 lead with 6:26 left in the quarter.

Megan Abrams gets the Tide on the board. 2-0 Alabama

Pregame: