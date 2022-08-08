Live Updates: Alabama vs. Spanish Select Team (The Legend of David Diaz Herreo)

Game 1 of Alabama's European Tour, being played in Barcelona.

Second Half

• Alabama closes the third quarter (European rules) with an 85-52 lead. Tide has four scorers in double figures: Miller with 13, Griffen 12, Welch 11, Burnett 10.

• The Spanish team has made bit of a comeback, but still trails 80-51.

• So for those of you who may not know, the game stats are only available on a bad app. It has "David Diaz Herreo" listed for Brandon Miller for some reason, which will now be more than a nickname for the freshman. He's really good, though.

We'll give credit here for the following, which is making the rounds on Twitter, once we get a name:

Incidentally, the three leading scorers for the Spanish team are players we don't have listed on our roster. That's why we haven't bothered to mention them. Leading scorer has 10 points, though.

• The rout is on. Alabama hits its shots and opens with a 18-5 stretch to extend lead to 73-38 with 6:12 left.

• The second half opens with Brandon Miller (now famously listed as David Diaz Herrero) has a putback dunk.

First Half

• Halftime: Alabama leads 56-31. The Crimson Tide closed with 10 straight stops.

Ok, we don't believe the stats are anywhere close to being correct, but Alabama supposedly has a 14-9 edge in rebounds, 15-6 in assists, 13-5 in steals. The stats also say that both teams are shooting 100 percent from 3-point range, Alabama is 73 from the floor and the Spanish team is 7-7 from the floor.

We suggest you skip the Swish App.

• 1:31 until halftime: Alabama has outscored Spain 27-11 this quarter to take a 23-point lead, 54-31. Brandon Miller with 11 points and six boards to lead the Tide. Griffen and Clowney with 7, Welch has 6.

• With 5:37 to go until halftime, Alabama up 44-26. Brandon Miller with 11 points. Burnett with 8, Clowney with 7.

• Alabama dominating the second quarter, 12-3 edge in period so far.

• Alabama goes on 7-0 run to extend lead to 34-23. Miller has 10. Bedianko with four pts and three assists .

• Alabama closed the first quarter ahead 27-20. Brandon Miller led the way with six pts and five rebounds, including four on the offensive side.

Starting lineup:

PG - Mark Sears SG - Rylan Griffen SF - Brandon Miller PF - Noah Clowney C - Charles Bediako

Three freshmen. Looks like Nate Oats wants see how they handle things.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jaden Bradley - G

Mark Sears - G

Darius Miles - F

Rylan Griffen - G

Noah Gurley - F

Jahvon Quinerly - G

Dom Welch - G

Delaney Heard - G

Charles Bediako - C

Noah Clowney - F

Nick Pringle - F

Brandon Miller - F

Nimari Burnett - G

Adam Cottrell - G

Max Scharnowski - F

Kai Spears - G

Jaden Quinerly - G

Spanish Select Team

Jonathan Barreiro - F

Ferran Bassas - G

Dario Brizuela - G

Jaoquin Colom - PG

Alberto Diaz - G

Daniel Diez - PF

Jaime Fernandez - G

Fran Guerra - C

Xabier Lopez-Arostegui - SF

Joel Parra - F

Jaime Pradilla - PF

Sebastian Saiz - PF

Miquel Salvo - PF

Yankuba Sima - F/C

Santiago Yusta - SF

Tyson Perez - C

Head Coach: Sergio Scariolo

Schedule

(All times local time)

Date TBA: Depart for Paris, France

Aug. 11: Game 2 - Alabama vs Lithuania Men's B Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 12: Game 3 - Alabama vs Chinese National Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 14: Depart Paris - TBD

Aug. 14: Arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 10 p.m. CT