Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Chattanooga

The Alabama Women's Basketball team looks to extend their three game winning streak today vs. Chattanooga.

The Crimson Tide come in after a dominate 88-52 win over Mercer on Wednesday. They used the press effectively in that game, forcing 23 turnovers by the Bears. They will have to do the same against a Chattanooga team who comes into this one 6-3 on the year and on a four game winning streak.

Alabama also had four players in double figures in points on Wednesday, something that Head Coach Kristy Curry loved. Megan Abrams, Brittany Daivs, Aaliyah Nye, and Hannah Barber all had over 10 points in the win.

With both teams coming in on hot streaks, it should be a good one in Tuscaloosa.

(most recent updates at the top)

Second Quarter:

At the half: Alabama leads 27-25. The Crimson Tide have shot 41 percent from the field and just three-of-thirteen from three. Big reason for the struggle is Chattanooga's defensive effort

23-22 Chattanooga with 1:32 left. Alabama cannot play to their tempo right now, Chattanooga is doing a good job slowing things down and making Alabama settle

Timeout with 4:28 left in the half. 22-21 Alabama. Chattanooga took a brief lead but Brittany Davis hits a tough shot to give it right back to Alabama.

Brittany Davis with a tough layup, 20-15 Alabama with just under six minutes left

Sarah Ashlee Barker gets Alabama on the board first, Chattanooga responds. 18-13 with just over eight minutes left.

First Quarter:

At the end of the first: Alabama leads 16-11. Brittany Davis leads Alabama with five points.

Media Timeout with 4:46 left in the quarter. 10-7 Alabama

Chattanooga gets on the board first, Alabama responds. 2-2 with 8:00 left

Pregame: