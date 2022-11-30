Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Mercer

The Alabama women's basketball team is set to take on the Mercer Bears in their third road test of the season.

The Crimson Tide are coming in off a 89-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Sunday, with the story being the defense. Alabama held the Bulldogs to just 18 first half points, and just over 30 percent from the field in the game.

They will look to do the same tonight when they take on a struggling Mercer team that has dropped three of their last four games, including their most recent 12 point loss against Texas Tech.

The Bears are led by Amoria Neal-Tysor, as she is averaging about 13 points per game while shooting just under 40 percent from the field.

This game will be another road test for the Tide, who have split their two previous true road games, winning at Tulane and losing at USF. With both teams looking for a big win tonight, the stage is set for a good one in Georgia.

(most recent updates at the top)

Second Quarter:

Halftime: Alabama leads 43-27. Both teams shooting over 40 percent from the field, but 14 Mercer turnovers have been the difference.

Media timeout with 4:38 left. Crimson Tide ahead 32-19. Brittany Davis leads the Tide with 8 points.

Both teams trade baskets, 28-17 Alabama with 7:37 left in the half.

First Quarter:

Call it the announcer's jinx, but a 10-0 run by Mercer cuts the Alabama lead to 26-15 at the end of the quarter.

Alabama up 20-6 with 3:13 left in the quarter. The Tide look like the more aggressive team so far, something Coach Kristy Curry has preached all year.

Alabama out to a 9-0 lead with 6:25 left. Mercer has been unable to break the Alabama pressure on defense.

Brittany Davis gets the Tide on the board to start. 2-0 Alabama

Pregame:

Note about the starting five: no Sarah Ashlee Barker, who has started the previous four games for the Tide