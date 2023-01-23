Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs No. 4 LSU

The Crimson Tide looks to extend its winning streak to four games against the Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama women's basketball will play its toughest opponent of the season to date as the Crimson Tide will take the floor against the LSU Tigers.

Alabama's record on the season is 15-4, including a 4-2 conference record. The Tide has also won its last three games, defeating Auburn, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Brittany Davis is still one of the scoring leaders of the SEC, averaging 17.6 points per game, and Alabama leads the conference in 3-point shooting.

Despite winning its last game, LSU dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP Top 25. The Tigers are one of three undefeated teams left in the country, with a 19-0 record overall and a 7-0 record in SEC play. Angel Reese comes in leading the SEC with 24.2 points and 15.6 rebounds per game. 

Pregame

  • Alabama has taken the court for warmups in full uniform. Guard Megan Abrams and Forward Khyla Wade-Warren are on the sidelines and will not participate due to injuries.
  • The game will tipoff at 6 p.m. CT
  • Officials for the game: Eric Brewton, Margaret Tierman and Nykesha Thompson 

