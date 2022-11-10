Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Tulane

Alabama will travel for their first road game of the year as they face the Tulane Green Wave in a rematch of their 2022 NIT Tournament 2nd Round game, where Alabama won 81-77.

Alabama is coming off of a dominate win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 98-51 to open their season. Brittany Davis led the way for the Tide, scoring 26 points and shooting 7/10 from three-point range.

Tulane is coming into this game after a 72-46 win over Grambling State. Their leading scorer was guard Marta Galic, who put up 19 points and had 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

Alabama will look to shoot the ball as well as they did on Tuesday, as the Tide shot over fifty percent from both the field and three, as the offense click on all cylinders.

First Quarter:

Timeout on the floor, Alabama leads 10-5. Brittany Davis with eight and Hannah Baber has two.

5-3 Alabama four minutes in of a fast-paced game. Davis with all five Tide points

Brittany Davis hits a layup as Alabama opens the scoring, 2-0.

Pregame: