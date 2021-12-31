Live Updates CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

The Crimson Tide and Bearcats are playing for a spot in the National Championship Game on January 10 in Indianapolis.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Alabama and Cincinnati will meet for the first time at a neutral site, and the sixth time overall, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal in Arlington, Texas.

The winner advances to National Championship Game on January 10 in Indianapolis, when it will face the winner of Georgia vs. Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

The Crimson Tide holds a perfect 5-0 mark in the previous pairings and has outscored the Bearcats by a 156-27 margin in those contests.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never faced Cincinnati during his time as a collegiate head coach. Additionally, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has never squared off with the Crimson Tide during his six-year head coaching career.

Alabama is playing in its 12th College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide is 8-3 all-time in College Football Playoff games since the playoff’s inception in 2014 and is the only team to appear in seven of the eight playoffs.

Alabama also holds the record for the most games played and wins in the history of the CFP. The Crimson Tide claimed CFP National Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2020 and has reached the National Championship Game in five of its six seasons in the Playoff.

Follow along throughout today's game for live updates, stats and analysis from AT&T Stadium as the Crimson Tide take on the Bearcats.

(most recent updates at the top)

Pregame

Specialists, receivers and quarterbacks are out on the field for early warmups and stretches. John Metchie III is walking around the field in his jersey and sweats. Metchie suffered an ACL injury in the SEC Championship against Georgia.

Nick Saban has conducted his pregame stroll around AT&T Stadium.