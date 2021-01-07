Live Updates: ESPN’s 30th Annual The Home Depot College Football Awards

The Crimson Tide is up for eight of the nine awards to be presented live on Thursday evening

It has certainly been an historic season for Alabama football.

With the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State looming, a quick breather will be taken by the Crimson Tide on Monday night as the 30th Annual Home Depot College Football Awards is set to take place on Thursday night (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Eight Alabama players are up for the nine awards to be presented at tonight's event. Both quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are up for two awards each. Jones is a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award, with the former being for the nation's top quarterback and the latter college football's best overall player.

Smith is up for the Maxwell Award as well in addition to the Biletnikoff Award, the honor given to the nation's top receiver. Smith was also named the recipient of the 2020 Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night, the third Alabama player to win the award and the first wide receiver since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.

Tonight has the potential to be an historic night for Alabama football. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the night on this page with the latest winners and announcements.

Live updates:

The Home Depot College Football Awards show is slated to start at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The show will be hosted by ESPN's Rece Davis alongside reporter Holly Rowe.

The show opened with an homage to college football in 2020, with players, coaches, fans and ESPN personalities all thanking the sport and those that make it great.

The Davey O'Brien Award is up first. Mac Jones of Alabama is up for the award along with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask.

Mac Jones is the winner of the 2020 Davey O'Brien Award.

Jones: "It's definitely an honor to win this award and be up there with the greats of college football."

Jones is the first winner of the award in Crimson Tide program history.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is up next. Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II is up for the award.

Zaven Collins of Tulsa is the winner of the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award.

Collins was also the winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

The Outland Trophy for the nation's best interior lineman is up next. Alex Leatherwood of Alabama is up for the award.

Alex Leatherwood is the winner of the 2020 Outland Trophy.

ESPN's David Pollack just called Alabama's offensive line the best of all time.

Leatherwood: "[I'm] just trying to be the best player that I can be."

Leatherwood on penning the Black Lives Matter video sent out by Alabama football last year during the protests against racial injustice: "I'm more than just a football player. I actually care about the things that happen outside this place."

Leatherwood is Alabama's sixth Outland Trophy winner.

The Lou Groza Award is next on the docket. Crimson Tide placekicker Will Reichard is up for the award.

Miami's Jose Borregales is the winner of the 2020 Lou Groza Award.

The Biletnikoff Award is slated up next. Alabama wide receiver and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith is up for the award. The other two finalists are Florida's Kyle Pitts and Ole Miss' Elijah Moore.

DeVonta Smith is the winner of the 2020 Biletnikoff Award.

Smith on his best attribute as a receiver: "I would say my hands. Just not letting the ball get to my body."

The Ray Guy Award is up next. The award is given to the best punter in college football. No Alabama players are finalists for the award this season. Georgia's Jake Camarda, Georgia Tech's Pressley Harvin III and Miami's Lou Hedley are up for the award.

Full List of Awards Finalists:

(Alabama players nominated highlighted in bold, with winners noted in front of their names)

Chuck Bednarik Award - Best Defensive Player

(winner) Zaven Collins, Tulsa (Jr.)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (Sr.)

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)

Biletnikoff Award - Best Receiver

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss (Jr.)

Kyle Pitts, Florida (Jr.)

(winner) DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)

Lou Groza Award - Best Placekicker

(winner) Jose Borregales, Miami (Sr.)

Jake Oldroyd, BYU (So.)

Will Reichard, Alabama (So.)

Ray Guy Award - Best Punter

Jake Camarda, Georgia (Jr.)

Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech (Sr.)

Lou Hedley, Miami (Jr.)

Maxwell Award - Best Overall Player

Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)

DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Sr.)

Davey O’Brien Award - Best Quarterback

(winner) Mac Jones, Alabama (Jr.)

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Jr.)

Kyle Trask, Florida (Sr.)

Outland Trophy - Best Interior Lineman

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (Gr.)

(winner) Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (Sr.)

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa (Jr.)

Jim Thorpe Award - Best Defensive Back

Richie Grant, UCF (Sr.)

Trevon Moehrig, TCU (Jr.)

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama (Jr.)

Doak Walker Award - Best Running Back

Travis Etienne, Clemson (Sr.)

Breece Hall, Iowa State (So.)

Najee Harris, Alabama (Sr.)

This story will be updated throughout the evening with live awards announcements.