Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Basketball vs South Dakota State

Live updates, stats and more from the Crimson Tide's return to Coleman Coliseum.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a grueling three-game stretch in the Phil Knight Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend, No. 11 Alabama (6-1) returns home for a game against South Dakota State, a 2022 NCAA Tournament Team. 

The Crimson Tide are coming off a weekend which saw it play three ranked teams in four days, securing wins over then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina, but falling to then-No. 20 UConn. 

Alabama is led by freshman phenom Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-9 wing leads the Crimson Tide in scoring with 19.6 points per game as well as rebounding with 8.9 rebounds per game.

The Jackrabbits come into the game 3-4 and tonight's game will be the second of a back-to-back after they fell to Kent State last night.

The game between Alabama and South Dakota State will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and more from Alabama's game against South Dakota State.

Live Updates

(most recent update at the top)

Pregame

  • Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney is dressed out and warming up after leaving the North Carolina game last Sunday with a back injury. 

