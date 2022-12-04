Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Basketball vs South Dakota State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a grueling three-game stretch in the Phil Knight Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend, No. 11 Alabama (6-1) returns home for a game against South Dakota State, a 2022 NCAA Tournament Team.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a weekend which saw it play three ranked teams in four days, securing wins over then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina, but falling to then-No. 20 UConn.

Alabama is led by freshman phenom Brandon Miller. The 6-foot-9 wing leads the Crimson Tide in scoring with 19.6 points per game as well as rebounding with 8.9 rebounds per game.

The Jackrabbits come into the game 3-4 and tonight's game will be the second of a back-to-back after they fell to Kent State last night.

The game between Alabama and South Dakota State will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and more from Alabama's game against South Dakota State.

(most recent update at the top)

Pregame

Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney is dressed out and warming up after leaving the North Carolina game last Sunday with a back injury.

