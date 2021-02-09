Live Updates: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide aims to get back in the win column on Tuesday evening (5:30 p.m, SEC Network) against the Gamecocks

First Half

Petty throws down furious put-back dunk but Lawson makes a triple for the Gamecocks soon afterwards. USC leads 29-28 with 5:02 to play.

Minaya pulls up from the free-throw line and hits. 26 all.

Reese has the Crimson Tide back out in front, 26-24, after a layup.

A long-range two-point shot from Moss ties it at 24.

Shackelford then gets the steal and another layup. Alabama leads 24-22.

Tied at 22 after the layup from Shackelford.

Leveque makes two shot from the charity stripe to break the tie.

A layup from Rojas ties it all up at 20.

Primo strikes again from deep in the corner but Bryant knocks down a jumper on the other end.

James Rojas is on the floor now for the Crimson Tide.

McCreary hits a layup and we have reached the under-12 minuted media timeout. 18-15 USC with 11:43 to play.

Primo scores his second triple of the night and the deficit is cut to one, 16-15.

The Gamecocks have three turnovers over the last 2:30 of action.

Ellis bangs home a triple. Alabama on a 7-0 run and South Carolina hasn't scored in over two minutes of action.

Petty drives in the lane and gets a tough floater to go. 16-9.

Reese stops the bleeding with a slam dunk. 16-7 USC.

South Carolina now up double digits after a dunk from Lawson. 16-5.

Keon Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly have both checked in for UA.

Lawson responds with a three-pointer of his own. 14-5 USC at the first media timeout. 15:31 to go.

Leveque with another layup but Primo answers with a three-pointer.

Alex Reese entered the game for Gary.

Minaya buries a triple. Gamecocks now up 9-2.

Alabama has missed its last four field goals.

Jones is now called for a charge. South Carolina ball up 6-2.

It looks like shoulder injury. Him and Leveque were battling for the rebound and his arm got caught up with Leveque's. Gary is headed to the locker room. You could hear him scream in pain on the telecast.

Gary is down underneath the basket and in lots of pain.

Leveque scores the hook shot to put the Gamecocks up 4-2 then Gary is called for an offensive foul.

Woods and Gary trade baskets to open the scoring. 2-2.

South Carolina wins the tip.

Pregame

It's Gary first career start and he is a native of Columbia, S.C.

Alabama coach Nate Oats told Chris Stewart on the Crimson Tide Sports Radio Network that Herb Jones ‘looked good’ during shootaround and should be good to go for tonight’s game.

Alabama's starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), Josh Primo (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Herb Jones (W), Juwan Gary (F).

South Carolina starting five: AJ Lawson (G), Jermaine Couisnard (G), Seventh Woods (G), Justin Minaya (F), Wildens Leveque (F).

Tonight's officials: Joe Lindsey, Terry Obelsby, Ted Valentine.

Preview

Even after a road loss to No. 18 Missouri over the weekend, the University of Alabama men's basketball team still sits at least three games above everyone else in the Southeastern Conference standings at 10-1.

But how will the Crimson Tide respond after its first league defeat?

Coach Nate Oats and company now travel to Columbia, S.C. to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m (CT) inside Colonial Life Arena, which will air on SEC Network.

Alabama's loss to the Tigers should be used as a wake-up call as the Crimson Tide are now losers of two of its last three after winning 10 straight.

For the Gamecocks (5-7, 3-5 SEC), coach Frank Martin's squad is in a rut as South Carolina has lost five of its last seven games, most recently, one at home to Mississippi State, 75-59.

However, it upset No. 22 Florida on the road last Tuesday night.

South Carolina is led by junior guard AJ Lawson who is the team leader in points (17.2) and steals (1.5). Two other Gamecocks are averaging double-figures in points as well, forward Keyshawn Bryant (14.4) and guard Jermaine Couisnard (11.2).

What might bode well in Alabama's favor is that the Gamecocks have the second-worst scoring defense in the SEC, giving up 75.5 points per game.

No. 10 Alabama at South Carolina

Where: Colonial Life Arena

When: 5:30 p.m, CT, Tuesday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide suffered its first conference loss of the year, dropping a road contest to No. 18 Missouri, 68-65. Alabama fell down by as many as 22 with just over 13 minutes remaining only to cut the deficit to one with 1:11 to play. Guard Jaden Shackelford scored a team-high 15 points, while guards Keon Ellis (12), Jahvon Quinerly (12), and John Petty Jr. (11) joined him in double figures.

Last time out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks lost their fifth game in their last seven outings, falling 75-59 to Mississippi State. South Carolina was not able to overcome 29 points from Bulldogs guard D.J Stewart Jr. AJ Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant led the Gamecocks with 13 points apiece.

The series: This will be the 46th meeting between both schools. Alabama has won seven of the last eight times dating back to Feb. 2, 2015. The Crimson Tide has also won the last two games in Columbia. Overall, Alabama holds a 29-16 record against the Gamecocks.

More on the last meeting: Guard Kira Lewis Jr. (25) and forward Javian Davis (20) combined for 45 points to propel the Crimson Tide past South Carolina, 90-86, on Feb. 29, 2020. Shackelford added 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.