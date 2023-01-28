Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 13 Alabama Gymnastics vs. No. 10 Kentucky

Score updates and analysis for the Crimson Tide's competition against Kentucky being held in Lexington.

Alabama gymnastics has defeated Kentucky the last four competitions in a row. At this road meet, Alabama has high hopes of hitting their first 197.000 all-around score of the season. Gymnasts like Lilly Hudson, Luisa Blanco, and Gabby Gladieux are expected to contribute highly to the team score.

Last week, Alabama had a little rocky start against Florida as they had two falls on bars and a unique lineup throughout the competition. Even with those alterations, the team was still able to finish strong and to get nearly perfect scores.

Kentucky and Alabama are 1-1 in conference matchups. Kentucky recently defeated No.8 LSU on Jan. 13 in Rupp Arena and finished with an all-around score of 197.125.

Alabama is capable of getting a 197.000 like Kentucky did, and could possibly hit that score tonight.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Both Alabama and Kentucky have strong competitors. The meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will broadcast on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

DeMeco Ryans
Bama/NFL

DeMeco Ryans a “Top Candidate” for Another NFL Head Coaching Job

By Christopher Walsh
SEC logo at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: How Does Alabama Compare to SEC so far with Class of 2024?

By Mason Smith
The Extra Point Previewing Alabama Women s Basketball vs No 1 South Carolina
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Previewing Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 1 South Carolina

By Joe Schatz
labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Why Both Alabama and New England Fans are Pleased with Bill O'Brien Move: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless (24) tries to get past Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly (13) during a basketball game at Lloyd Noble Center.
All Things Bama

No. 2 Alabama Playing Another Team "Hungry" for a Big Win in Oklahoma

By Austin Hannon
Alabama basketball team at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident

By Mason Smith
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) walks off the field after a victory against the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bama/NFL

Tracking the Conference Championships: Bama in the NFL

By Kristi F. Patrick
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass past New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bama/NFL

5 Things to Know About Championship Weekend: Bama in the NFL

By Christopher Walsh