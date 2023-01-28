Live Updates: No. 13 Alabama Gymnastics vs. No. 10 Kentucky

Alabama gymnastics has defeated Kentucky the last four competitions in a row. At this road meet, Alabama has high hopes of hitting their first 197.000 all-around score of the season. Gymnasts like Lilly Hudson, Luisa Blanco, and Gabby Gladieux are expected to contribute highly to the team score.

Last week, Alabama had a little rocky start against Florida as they had two falls on bars and a unique lineup throughout the competition. Even with those alterations, the team was still able to finish strong and to get nearly perfect scores.

Kentucky and Alabama are 1-1 in conference matchups. Kentucky recently defeated No.8 LSU on Jan. 13 in Rupp Arena and finished with an all-around score of 197.125.

Alabama is capable of getting a 197.000 like Kentucky did, and could possibly hit that score tonight.

Both Alabama and Kentucky have strong competitors. The meet is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will broadcast on SEC Network.

