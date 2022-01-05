Skip to main content
Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Basketball at Florida

Live stats, scoring and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to improve to 2-0 in SEC play.

After a solid start to SEC play last Tuesday with a win over then-No. 17 Tennessee, Alabama basketball looks to keep the momentum rolling on Wednesday at Florida.

The Crimson Tide has started the season 10-3 and is 1-0 in SEC play, but faces a solid Gators squad on a court that has given it issues in the past. While Alabama holds a 76-70 all-time series lead over Florida, it is 20-42 in Gainesville — including having lost 10 of its last 13 trips. The game marks just the Crimson Tide's second true road game this season.

Florida was set to begin SEC play last Wednesday against Ole Miss, but COVID-19 issues forced the game to be postponed. The Gators have a 9-3 overall record, but have lost three of its last six games after starting the season 6-0.

The game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Keep refreshing this page all night for live updates, stats and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to improve to improve to 2-0 in SEC play at the Gators' home court.

Pregame

  • Tonight's officials: Don Daily, Mike Nance, Vladimir Voyard-Tadal.
  • Starting five for Alabama announced:

Jahvon Quinerly shooting FT
