Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Basketball vs No. 20 UConn at the Phil Knight Invitational

It's another battle of blue-blood vs new blood on Friday evening as No. 18 Alabama basketball takes on No. 20 UConn in the second round of the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.

The Crimson Tide took down the No. 12 Michigan State Spartans on Thursday evening to advance, while the Huskies beat up on the Oregon Ducks 83-59 to also move on. While Alabama was hot on both sides of the court — most notably its defense — UConn's offense put on a showcase against Oregon.

The winner of the game will go on to face Iowa State in the tournament's Championship Game on Sunday at 9 p.m. CT, while the loser will play No. 1 North Carolina in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Pregame

Starting five for UConn:

Tristen Newton



Nahiem Alleyne



Jordan Hawkins



Alex Karaban



Adama Sanogo

Starting five for Alabama:

Mark Sears



Nimari Burnett



Brandon Miller



Noah Clowney



Charles Bediako

Tonight's officials: DJ Carstensen, Don Daily, Mike Palau.

Alabama posted video of the team's shootaround that took place earlier in the day on Friday:

Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Alabama vs Connecticut

Who: Alabama (5-0) vs. Connecticut (6-0)

When: 8:30 p.m,. CT, Friday

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Roger Hoover, Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: UConn leads 1-0.

Phil Knight Invitational Preview

Tournament bracket: The winning team will advance to Sunday's championship game against the winner of No. 1 North Carolina vs. Iowa State. The losing teams will also face each other.

Last Meeting: The only meeting between the programs was in the Elite 8 of the 2004 NCAA Tournament. Alabama, seeded second in the region, took an 87-71 loss in Phoenix, Ariz.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide had a strong opening game in the Phil Knight Invitational, topping No. 12 Michigan State 81-70. Brandon Miller had 24 points to lead Alabama, while Noah Gurley and Noah Clowney both had season highs in points with 12 and 10 respectively, and sophomore center Charles Bediako had his best game of the season with eight points, four rebounds and two blocks. In his third game back, guard Jahvon Quinerly looked comfortable operating in the offense and finished with a season high 10 points.

Last time out, UConn: Oregon was without guards Brennan Rigsby, Jermaine Cousinard, and Keeshawn Barthelemy, but the Huskies didn't show any mercy en route to the 83-59 victory in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Newton finished with a season-high 23 points, hitting 7-of-10 overall from the floor, and added 4 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in an impressive all-around performance.

Newton had plenty of support as sophomore Jordan Hawkins added 18 points, including five 3-pointers, junior Adama Sanogo had 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and grad Joey Calcaterra scored 11, with three 3-pointers.

The Bracket