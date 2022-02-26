Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

It is Senior Day for the Crimson Tide as tip off is set for 5 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 24 Alabama basketball (18-10, 8-7 SEC) welcomes South Carolina (17-10, 8-7 SEC) for the last Saturday night game of the season in Coleman Coliseum. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. CT, as Alabama will look to create another SEC winning streak. 

The Crimson Tide has won four of its last five games, and the outlook for the NCAA Tournament continues to get brighter for the Tide. This is the lone matchup between Alabama and the Gamecocks on the regular season, so it would be an important win for the Crimson Tide in front of the home crowd. 

Stay tuned for starting lineups and live updates throughout Alabama's contest with South Carolina: 

Alabama Seniors Being Honored Saturday Night

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

G Jahvon Quinerly 

Keon Ellis

G Keon Ellis

James Rojas at Auburn

F James Rojas

Britton Johnson vs Missouri

G Britton Johnson

Tyler Barnes

F Tyler Barnes

Read More

Keon Ellis, Jahvon Quinerly and James Rojas at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

By Clayton Connick
11 minutes ago
Dallis Goodnight and Lexi Kilfoyl
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball Day 2 at Mardi Gras Mambo

By Katie Windham
1 hour ago
Antoine Jean
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Looks to Even the Series with No. 1 Texas

By Clayton Connick
3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Shrewd Numbers

By Anthony Sisco
9 hours ago
022522_WSB_FoutsMo_SOUTHEASTERN_LOUISIANA_KG7654
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 26, 2022

By Katie Windham
16 hours ago
022522_WSB_DowlingBa_GrillKa_HabetzAl_SOUTHEASTERN_LOUISIANA_KG7820
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Opens Mardi Gras Mambo with Two Wins

By Katie Windham
18 hours ago
022322_MBA_RoseCa_ASU_JH9067
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Drops Game One to No. 1 Texas, 1-0

By Clayton Connick
21 hours ago
Alabama gymnastics celebrates on floor against Missouri
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Soars to 197.500-196.775 Win over Missouri

By Katie Windham
21 hours ago