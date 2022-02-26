Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Basketball Hosts South Carolina

It is Senior Day for the Crimson Tide as tip off is set for 5 p.m. CT.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 24 Alabama basketball (18-10, 8-7 SEC) welcomes South Carolina (17-10, 8-7 SEC) for the last Saturday night game of the season in Coleman Coliseum. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. CT, as Alabama will look to create another SEC winning streak.

The Crimson Tide has won four of its last five games, and the outlook for the NCAA Tournament continues to get brighter for the Tide. This is the lone matchup between Alabama and the Gamecocks on the regular season, so it would be an important win for the Crimson Tide in front of the home crowd.

Stay tuned for starting lineups and live updates throughout Alabama's contest with South Carolina: