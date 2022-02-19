Live Updates: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at No. 4 Kentucky

Live stats, updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide look to make it back-to-back victories in Rupp Arena over the Wildcats.

For the first time this season, Alabama basketball is riding a three-game win streak within SEC play. With the three straight wins, the Crimson Tide is back above .500 in conference play and continues to climb in the SEC standings.

The next big test comes Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game against No. 4 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. It will be the sixth time this season that Alabama plays a team ranked in the top-five at the time of the game.

It will mark exactly two weeks since the Crimson Tide and Wildcats met inside Coleman Coliseum which resulted in a 66-55 win for Kentucky. Alabama played well defensively in that game, but could not get any shots to fall offensively, shooting 3-30 from three. Freshman forward Charles Bediako led Alabama in scoring that day with 12 points, and the Wildcats were led by freshman guard TyTy Washington with 15.

Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis as the No. 25 Crimson Tide take on the No. 4 Wildcats:

First Half

(most recent update at the top)

At the under-4 media timeout, Alabama leads Kentucky 44-34. The Crimson Tide is 9-of-18 from beyond the arc (50%) and is 16-of-30 from the floor (53%). The Wildcats have only attempted four 3-pointers in the first half, sinking two of them.

A 6-0 run by Alabama forced Calipari to call Kentucky's second timeout of the half. 41-28 Crimson Tide with 5:33 to go in the first half.

It seems like every time this is updated, it's because of another 3-pointer by Ellis. The circumstances haven't changed. Ellis is now 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Make that 4-for-4 from deep for Ellis. 32-22 Alabama.

Ellis is now 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. 29-19 Alabama at the 10:37 mark.

Noah Gurley picks up his first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. 26-17 Alabama.

Shackelford's second 3 of the game forces John Calipari to call a timeout. 23-15 Crimson Tide at the 12:39 mark.

Another 3-pointer by Ellis. Note: the Crimson Tide has already hit more 3s today (4) than it did over the course of its entire game against the Wildcats earlier this season (3).

Alabama has come out of the gate swinging on offense. At the first media timeout, the Crimson Tide leads the Wildcats 17-9. All five of Alabama's starters are on the board, led by Ellis with 5 points.

Juwan Gary hits a 3. The Crimson Tide is now 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. 15-9 Alabama.

And now Keon Ellis shoots a 3 for himself. 6-2 Crimson Tide.

A deep 3-pointer from Jaden Shackelford opens the scoring. Alabama had two offensive rebounds on its first possession that allowed for the bucket.

Alabama wins the opening tip, and we are underway.

Pregame

Neither the Wildcats' Sahvir Wheeler nor Tyty Washington participated in today's shootaround, indicating that they will likely not be playing in today's game against the Crimson Tide.

Today's officials: Pat Adams, Keith Kimble, Olandis Poole.

During the pregame show on CBS, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett said that Alabama was considered for the 4-seed line alongside Houston and Ohio State.

Jerry Palm projects the Crimson Tide in the East Region (Kansas' bracket) as a 5-seed.

Starting five for Kentucky: Kellan Grady, G; Oscar Tshiebwe, F; Davion Mintz, G; Jacob Toppin, F; Keion Brooks, Jr., F.

Alabama has concluded its pregame warmups:

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein: "Kentucky's TyTy Washington (leg) and Sahvir Wheeler (right upper extremity) are both OUT for today's game against Alabama, per release."

Alabama Starting Lineup vs Kentucky

USA Today Jahvon Quinerly, Guard Alabama Athletics Juwan Gary, Forward Photo | Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Jaden Shackelford, Guard Alabama Athletics Charles Bediako, Center Alabama Athletics Keon Ellis, Guard

How to Watch

Who: No. 25 Alabama (17-9, 7-6 SEC) vs. No. 4 Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC)

When: 12 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide led for majority of the game against Mississippi State Wednesday night before Nate Oats was called for two technical fouls with the second resulting in an ejection. The Bulldogs built up a seven-point lead with just under eight minutes to go before Alabama went on an 18-2 run to retake the lead and ultimately win the game 80-75. Jahvon Quinerly had a 50 percent shooting night from the floor and finished with 21 points to lead the team. Bediako had a career high 15 points and six blocks in the win.

Last time out, Kentucky: The Wildcats got blown out by No. 16 Tennessee in Knoxville Tuesday night. The Volunteers pretty much dominated from start to finish, holding a double-digit lead more most of the game. Washington has been dealing with a lingering lower leg injury and only played 13 minutes for Kentucky against Tennessee. He left the game in the second half and did not return. His status is unclear for the Alabama game.

The series: This will be the 156th meeting between Alabama and Kentucky on the hardwood. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 115-40. The Crimson Tide swept the regular season series in 2021, but Kentucky won the most recent matchup on Feb. 5. Prior to the win last season, Alabama had not won in Rupp Arena since 2006.