Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a statement win against No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide returns home to Coleman Coliseum for a date with the LSU Tigers.

The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) have lost three straight games since winning their SEC opener against Arkansas back in December.

The Crimson Tide is off to a red-hot start to SEC play, boasting a 4-0 record and holding sole possession of first place in the conference following Tennessee's loss earlier in the day. Alabama sits at 14-2 on the season and is led by one of the best freshmen in the country, 6-foot-9 forward Brandon Miller.

Tipoff for Alabama and LSU is set for 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Refresh your browser for the latest updates from Alabama and LSU's game.

(most recent update at the top)

First Half

At the under-8 media timeout, Alabama leads 38-14 after an and-one from Charles Bediako in transition. Bediako will shoot a free throw after the break.

Welch hits his first three in an Alabama jersey. Alabama leads 36-14 and is on a 13-3 run.

Miller is up to 17 points in the game after back-to-back 3-point makes. Alabama leads 29-11 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Gurley swats a shot back on one end, and makes a three on the other. Alabama leads 21-9 at the under-12 timeout.

Miller is up to nine points after another 3-point make. Alabama leads 18-9.

LSU hits its third three of the game, cutting the Alabama lead to 13-9.

Sears hits another three for Alabama, but LSU responds with one of its own. Alabama leads 11-6 at the under-16 timeout.

Miller hits his second three of the game. Alabama leads 8-3.

LSU's first bucket of the game is a three as well. The game is tied at 3.

Brandon Miller opens the game with a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Alabama leads 3-0.

Pregame

Today's starters for Alabama are Mark Sears, Jaden Bradley, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako.

Officials for today's game are Bart Lenox, Patrick Evans and Brian Dorsey.

Junior forwards Darius Miles is back with the team, but per a UA release has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

Guard Davin Cosby, who was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2023, enrolled early at Alabama and is with the team for today's game. He is expected to redshirt for the remainder of the season and make his debut in 2023-24.

How to Watch Alabama vs. LSU

Who: No. 4 Alabama (14-2, 4-0 SEC) vs. LSU (12-4, 1-3 SEC)

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.