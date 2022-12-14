Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Basketball vs Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After grinding out a win against the formerly top-ranked Houston Cougars, Nate Oats and Alabama basketball return home to take on Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

The Crimson Tide was revealed to be the new No. 4 team in the in Monday's latest AP Top 25. While technically not ranked, Memphis received the most points outside of the top 25 with 74.

Alabama and Memphis faced each other on the hardwood last season at FedEx Forum. The Crimson Tide was coming off of back-to-back wins against Gonzaga and Memphis, but the Tigers thumped the Crimson Tide thoroughly in 92-78 fashion. The loss began a skid for Alabama — something that the team is not looking to repeat this year.

Regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be a good night of college basketball as Alabama and Memphis face each other on the hardwood.

(Most recent update at the top)

First Half

Gurley has been the primary weapon for the Crimson Tide so far, leading in both points and rebounds with 5 and four, respectively.

A layup by Gurley is good, assist by Darius Miles. At the under-12 timeout, Alabama still trails 11-10.

Layup by Bediako good, assist by Gurley. 9-8 Memphis.

A fast break dunk by Dandridge puts the Tigers lead back to 3. 9-6 Memphis as the 14:00 mark.

Noah Gurley drains a 3-pointer from the far corner, assist by Jahvon Quinerly. 7-6 Tigers.

Malcolm Dandridge scores 1-of-2 at the free-throw line. 7-3 Memphis.

Nimari Burnett's timetable to return for Alabama after his injury is 6-8 weeks, per the ESPN2 broadcast.

At the under-16 media timeout, the Crimson Tide still trails 6-3. Alabama has two turnovers through the first four minutes, but has out-rebounded Memphis 5-4 to prevent the Tigers from capitalizing on said turnovers.

Clowney records the first basket of the game for Alabama with a layup, assist by Brandon Miller. 6-3 Tigers.

Noah Clowney steps up to the free-throw line and goes 1-for-2. 6-1 Memphis at the 17:25 mark.

Davis records the first points of the game with a jumper. 2-0 Tigers.

Memphis wins the tipoff, and we are underway inside Coleman Coliseum.

Pregame

Coleman Coliseum took a moment of silence in honor of the passing of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach:

Starting five for Memphis:

Alex Lomax



Kendric Davis



Chandler Lawson



Deandre Williams



Jayden Hardaway

Starting five for Alabama is now live, and Jaden Bradley will start at the 2 for the injured Burnett:

Officials for tonight's game: Joe Lindsay, Tony Greene, Bart Lenox.

Alabama guard Nimari Burnett is out for the foreseeable with a wrist injury, per Alabama Athletics.

Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

How to Watch: Alabama vs Memphis

Who: No. 8 Alabama (8-1) vs. Memphis (8-2)

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last Meeting: The Alabama men's basketball team fell on the road at Memphis Tuesday night, dropping a 92-78 decision inside the FedExForum. The loss snapped the Crimson Tide's (8-2) four-game winning streak while the Tigers (6-4) won their first game after dropping four consecutive entering the contest.

Last time out, Alabama: For the second time in two weeks the Alabama men's basketball team has defeated the nation's No. 1-ranked team, as the Crimson Tide knocked Houston, 71-65, in front of a record crowd at the Fertitta Center Saturday afternoon.

The Tide (8-1) trailed by as many as 15 points early in the second half but outscored the Cougars (9-1) 42-21 over the final 17 minutes of play to earn the team's third top-15 win of the season.

With the win, Alabama became the first team to defeat two different No. 1 teams before January since the 1965-66 season when Duke accomplished the feat. Two games ago, on Nov. 27 at the PKI in Portland, Ore., UA captured a 103-101 quadruple-overtime win over then-No. 1 North Carolina.

Last time out, Memphis: The Memphis Tigers earned a win in their biggest test of the season Saturday afternoon with an 82-73 win over No. 11 Auburn inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on national television.

The Tigers (8-2) led by as many as 15 in the second half en route to their sixth-straight victory and its third win over a Southeastern Conference opponent this season. Auburn (8-1) was one of just 10 unbeaten teams in the country entering the day.

