Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Basketball vs Mississippi State at 2021 SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide is looking to clinch a spot in the semifinals on Saturday (12 p.m, ESPN) versus either Florida or Tennessee

Pregame

Mississippi State starters: Iverson Molinar, D.J Stewart Jr., Derek Fountain, Tolu Smith and Abdul Ado.

Alabama's starters: Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr., Josh Primo, Jaden Shackelford and Jordan Bruner.

Today's officials are Don Daily, Tony Greene and K.B Burdett.

Watch the Crimson Tide warm up below:

Game Preview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Kentucky forward Donatie Allen's three-point attempt at the end of regulation versus Mississippi State fell short, there was a collective sigh of relief from Tuscaloosa.

It sealed the Bulldogs' win over the Wildcats, 74-73, in the second round of the 2021 SEC tournament and moved Mississippi State into the quarterfinals against No. 6 Alabama on Friday morning (11 a.m, ESPN).

The significance of Kentucky not winning on Thursday means that, for the first time of the history of the SEC tournament, the Wildcats won't make at least the quarterfinals or better. Meanwhile, Alabama had lost its last 11 games versus Kentucky in the conference tournament setting and hasn't beaten it since 1983.

Now, coach Nate Oats and company get the Bulldogs from Starkville for its opening-round game. Alabama has already beaten Mississippi State twice this season, but that's reason to underestimate the threat that coach Ben Howland's team presents.

More recently, the Bulldogs gave Alabama all it could handle back on Feb. 27, with the Crimson Tide winning on the road 64-59 and clinching the SEC regular-season title.

“They’re the best team in our league," Howland said to the media following the victory over the Wildcats. "I voted Herb Jones as both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. [Jahvon] Quinerly, in my opinion, was the sixth man of the year...

"Obviously Nate’s done a tremendous job. I love [Jaden] Shackelford. They have great personnel. [Josh] Primo. They’re really, really well-coached. They’re very difficult because of how they space the floor and spread you out. Herb and [John] Petty are so good."





During Oats' media session on Wednesday, he called the Bulldogs guard tandem of Iverson Molinar and D.J Stewart Jr. "maybe the best backcourt in the SEC."



Stewart and Molinar are averaging 16.5 and 16.4 points, respectively.

No. 6 Alabama vs Mississippi State

Where: Bridgestone Arena

When: 11 a.m, CT, Friday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: ESPN.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide used a second-half surge versus Georgia last Saturday to upend the Bulldogs 89-79. Guard Jahvon Quinerly scored all 18 of his points in the second frame, while Alabama dropped 59 points and shot 80 percent from three-point range across the final 20 minutes of action.

Last time out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs squeaked past Kentucky 74-73 inside Bridgestone Arena behind 21 points from guard Iverson Molinar and 13 points from forward Tolu Smith. Mississippi State hadn't beat the Wildcats since 2009 before then.

The series: The 137th meeting. Dating back to Feb. 25, 2012, the Crimson Tide has won 14 of the last 18 outings versus the Bulldogs. However, both teams have only met twice in the SEC tournament since the 2007-2008 season, with each school splitting those games. Alabama thrashed Mississippi State 75-55 in the second round of the 2017 event.

More on the last meeting: No. 6 Alabama clinched the ninth SEC regular-season title with a 64-59 win over the Bulldogs inside Humphrey Coliseum back on Feb. 27. Quinerly scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, while senior wing Herbert Jones grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.