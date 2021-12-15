Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on Memphis

The Crimson Tide is on the blue floor in FedExForum to take on the Tigers, tipping off at 8 p.m. CT.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Alabama men's basketball (8-1) continues its difficult stretch of non-conference games with the Memphis Tigers (5-4) in FedExForum, tipping off at 8 p.m. CT.

Alabama is coming off of two electric, top-15 wins over Gonzaga and Houston, and the Crimson Tide has climbed the polls to No. 6 in the country.

Reversely, Memphis is now unranked following a four game losing skid after being ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP Poll.

Entering the matchup, Alabama is averaging 86 points per game compared to the Tigers' 76.1 points per game. The Crimson Tide's scoring leader is guard Jaden Shackelford with 19.1 a game, and Emoni Bates leads Memphis with 11.2 points per game.

First Half

7:28 - At the under 10 media timeout, Alabama leads 27-26. Miles made his second three of the night off a Quinerly assist.

9:28 - Memphis battled back with two threes and a layup, and Quinerly gets a goaltending call on a layup. Alabama leads 24-21.

Davison quickly has six assists so far tonight.

The last bucket makes it a 14-4 run for Alabama after getting down 9-2 in the early going. 44 percent of Alabama's points are from dunks.

12:07 - A lob from JD Davison to Noah Gurley after two offensive rebounds, and Alabama has a 18-13 lead.

14:07 - Alabama has its first lead at 14-11 after a Darius Miles three on a second chance possession.

15:40 - Media timeout: Game is tied at 11 after a Shackelford layup.

16:53 - Juwan Gary steals some momentum with a corner three, followed by a Keon Ellis dunk in transition. 9-7 Memphis leads.

18:05 - The Tigers start with the momentum, jumping out to a 7-2 lead.

20:00 - Memphis wins the tip.

Both teams have been introduced, and we are minutes from tipoff here in FedExForum.

Pregame

Tonight's starting lineups, according to StatBroadcast:

Tonight's officials: Doug Shows, Wil Howard and Michael Roberts.

Alabama and Memphis have both retired back to their locker rooms as we are 20 minutes away from tonight's tip.

Alabama is represented here in Memphis, and the Crimson is easy to spot among the white out crowd. Probably around 150 Crimson Tide fans in FedExForum tonight.

Check out these photos taken by BamaCentral writer Joey Blackwell. Tonight marks the first time since the Crimson Tide have played in an NBA arena since its game in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament back in March. That game was against Maryland inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers.

Both Alabama and Memphis have stepped onto the court for pregame warmups.

Game Preview

It seems like just yesterday that the college basketball season started, but heading into Tuesday night's game between No. 6 Alabama Basketball and Memphis, the Crimson Tide will already be playing its final true road non-conference game of the season.

Alabama is coming off of a thrilling 83-82 win over No. 14 Houston in Coleman Coliseum. While the Crimson Tide struggled off the boards, solid shooting and aggressive play kept the game a tight contest until the final horn sounded.

While Alabama might now be 8-1 to start the season, Memphis is having a tough time of it. After starting the season 5-0, the Tigers have now dropped four-straight to its opponents. Alabama certainly won't make things any easier, but Memphis will be looking to turn things around inside FedExForum.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Alabama vs Memphis:

How to Watch No. 9 Alabama Basketball at Memphis

Who: Alabama Crimson Tide at Memphis Tigers

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Dec. 14

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.

TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial), ESPN

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -3.5

Series: The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played a total of eight games against one another, with Memphis owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. However, Alabama has captured three of the last four meetings in the series including an 82-70 victory in the most recent contest between the teams which took place on Nov. 10, 2017 in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide is coming off of an 83-82 thrilling victory over No. 14 Houston. Sophomore forward Juwan Gary led Alabama with 19 points while nine rebounds from J.D. Davison and eight assists from Jahvon Quinerly propelled the Crimson Tide to its second-straight win over a top-15 opponent.

Last time out, Memphis: After starting the season 5-0, the Tigers have now lost their last four games. In its most recent outing, Memphis lost at FedExForum at the hands of Murray State by a margin of 74-72.