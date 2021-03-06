Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Basketball at Georgia

The Crimson Tide looks to close out its regular season with one last win headed into next week's SEC Tournament

Pregame

Today's officials: Pat Adams, Terry Oglesby, Patrick Evans.

Alabama starting five: Jaden Shackelford (G), Josh Primo (G), John Petty Jr. (G), Herb Jones (W), Jordan Bruner (F).

Georgia starting five: Justin Kier (G), Tye Fagan (G), P.J. Horne (F), Sahvir Wheeler, Toumani Camara.

Game Preview

For one final time in the regular season, the University of Alabama men's basketball team will take to the hardwood on Saturday afternoon (1 p.m, CBS) for a road trip to Athens to square off against the Georgia Bulldogs (14-10, 7-10 SEC).

The No. 8 Crimson Tide has already clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and cut down the nets following its most recent victory over Auburn on Tuesday night.

So, the only thing on the line for Alabama is seeding in the NCAA tournament.

Most bracketologists have the Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2 SEC) pegged as either the top No. 2 seed or second-best. A loss to Georgia would inch Alabama closer to a No. 3 seed, which would mean a tougher draw on Selection Sunday.

But a win would give coach Nate Oats' squad momentum heading into the SEC tournament next week in Nashville and further bolster an already-impressive resume.

While the Crimson Tide's offense has taken a dip over the last month of the season, this matchup versus the Bulldogs could be a get-right spot for Alabama, as Georgia ranks 11th-or-worse in the SEC in scoring defense, field goal percentage defense and three-point field goal percentage defense.

Not to mention, when these two teams met back on Feb. 13, Alabama broke the program record for most points in an SEC game and scored 115 in a 33-point rout inside Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama also surpassed the century mark last season when it traveled to Athens, winning 105-102 in an overtime thriller.

No. 8 Alabama at Georgia - Quick Facts

Where: Stegeman Coliseum

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Online: CBSSports.com

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide completed its season sweep of Auburn, 70-58, on Tuesday night inside Coleman Coliseum. It's the first sweep of its arch rival since the 2014-2015 season. Sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford came alive and dropped a game-high 23 points, while Alabama's defense forced 23 turnovers from the Tigers.

Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs got smacked by South Carolina, 91-70, last Saturday at home. It was the program's 10th straight loss to the Gamecocks. Four Georgia players finished in double-figures led by P.J Horne who had 17 points and connected on four triples.

The series: This will be the 124th meeting between these two schools. Alabama leads the series all-time with a record of 78-45. The Crimson Tide has won four of the last six times and two of the last three in Athens dating back to Jan. 25, 2017. As coach of Alabama, Nate Oats is 2-0 versus the Bulldogs.

More on the last meeting: Alabama broke the school record for most points in an SEC game with 115 against Georgia when Tom Crean's team came to Tuscaloosa back on Feb. 13. As a unit, the Crimson Tide shot a blistering 64.3 percent from the field and 60 percent from three-point range. Senior wing Herbert Jones poured in a career-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Freshman guard Josh Primo scored all 19 of his points in the second half of the 33-point victory.