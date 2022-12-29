Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Basketball at No. 21 Mississippi State

Live updates, stats and scores from Alabama basketball's SEC opener.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The new year is approaching, which means SEC play is finally upon us. 

For No. 8 Alabama (10-2), head coach Nate Oats hopes his non-conference gauntlet of a schedule has prepared his squad for a trip to Starkville to phase a tough Mississippi State team ranked 21st in the AP Poll.

The Bulldogs and first-year head coach Chris Jans hold an 11-1 record and started the season 11-0 before dropping their last game to Drake right before the Christmas break.

The Crimson Tide boasts a 3-2 record against teams in the AP Top 25 so far this season, and will look to use that experience tonight against Mississippi State.

In his Tuesday press conference, Oats talked up limited turnovers as the key to victory for his team. Alabama averages nearly 17 turnovers a game — one of the worst numbers in the country — while the Bulldogs turn teams over nearly 16 times a game. If Alabama wants to walk out of Humphrey Coliseum 1-0 in league play, it will have to take care of the basketball.

Tipoff between No. 8 Alabama and No. 21 Mississippi State is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Pregame

  • Junior forward Darius Miles has not been seen in warmups so far. 
  • Graduate student guard Dom Welch is dressed out and warming up. Welch is a transfer from St. Bonaventure, but hasn't played in a game yet this season due to a calf strain. 
  • As expected, freshman forward Noah Clowney is dressed out and warming up. Clowney missed the Jackson State game on Dec. 20 due to an illness.
  • With just over 70 minutes until tip, much of the Alabama team is on the floor warming up. 

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

