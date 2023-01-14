Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Gymnastics at No. 16 Arkansas

Alabama opened the season with a big win at home over Michigan State, nearly eclipsing the 197-mark in the season opener with a 196.975.

Now, the No. 8 Crimson Tide heads on the road for the first time against No. 16 Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat Nebraskas in Week 1 with a 196.225.

Because Alabama is the road team, it will start on the uneven bars before heading to the vault, followed by floor exercise and closing out the night on balance beam.

Last week, the Crimson Tide only used eight gymnasts across all four events, but head coach Ashley Johnston said that the lineup spots are always up for grabs. We'll see if Alabama uses different gymnasts this week.

The meet is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

(latest updates at the top)

Rotation 1: Alabama bars, Arkansas vault

Alabama bars lineup:

1. Lilly Hudson

2. Jordyn Paradise

3. Mati Waligora

4. CamMachado

5. Makarri Doggette

6. Luisa Blanco

It's the same six in the bars lineup for Alabama from a week ago. The only difference is Hudson and Paradise switching spots,

Arkansas vault lineup:

1. Cami Weaver

2. Norah Flatley

3. Frankie Price

4. Leah Smith

5. Makenzie Sedlacek

6. Lauren Williams