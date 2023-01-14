Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Gymnastics at No. 16 Arkansas

Score updates and analysis from the Crimson Tide's first road meet of the season against the Razorbacks.

Alabama opened the season with a big win at home over Michigan State, nearly eclipsing the 197-mark in the season opener with a 196.975. 

Now, the No. 8 Crimson Tide heads on the road for the first time against No. 16 Arkansas. The Razorbacks beat Nebraskas in Week 1 with a 196.225.

Because Alabama is the road team, it will start on the uneven bars before heading to the vault, followed by floor exercise and closing out the night on balance beam. 

Last week, the Crimson Tide only used eight gymnasts across all four events, but head coach Ashley Johnston said that the lineup spots are always up for grabs. We'll see if Alabama uses different gymnasts this week. 

The meet is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

Rotation 1: Alabama bars, Arkansas vault

Alabama bars lineup:

1. Lilly Hudson

2. Jordyn Paradise

3. Mati Waligora

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4. CamMachado

5. Makarri Doggette

6. Luisa Blanco

  • It's the same six in the bars lineup for Alabama from a week ago. The only difference is Hudson and Paradise switching spots,

Arkansas vault lineup:

1. Cami Weaver

2. Norah Flatley

3. Frankie Price

4.  Leah Smith

5. Makenzie Sedlacek

6. Lauren Williams

Nick Saban, Pete Golding and the coaching staff
All Things Bama

With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB?

By Joe Schatz
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is Leaving Alabama

By Mason Smith
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), forcing a fumble recovered by the Jets in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets
Bama/NFL

Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) celebrates after getting a breakaway dunk against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

“We All Bleed the Same Blood”: Noah Clowney Isn’t Scared of Anything

By Austin Hannon
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly Adapting to New Role with Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
Caleb Downs
All Things Bama

Recruiting Rundown: Downs Named MaxPreps Player of Year, McClain Decision Coming Sunday

By Austin Hannon
Alabama head coach Nate Oats vigorously protests an offensive foul called against Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) while playing Gonzaga at Legacy Arena in the C.M. Newton Classic.
All Things Bama

Basketball World Beware, Alabama Chasing History: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh