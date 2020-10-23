SI.com
Bama Central
Live Updates of Hey Coach With Nick Saban: Tennessee Week

Tyler Martin

Hey Coach with Nick Saban returns this week with the Crimson Tide coach joining live, in-person, with broadcaster Eli Gold from Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa. 

He is set to join the broadcast at 7 p.m (CT) to preview this weekend's matchup with Tennessee. The special media guest is CBS Sports' Jamie Erdahl, who will be the sideline reporter for the contest between the Crimson Tide and Volunteers. 

Follow along here for live updates throughout the evening:

Live Updates

  • Saban goes on to talk about how proud he is of the second-half performance from his team against Georgia. He told his players in the beginning of the week it was going to come down to the final minutes given the past games against the Bulldogs.
  • Pee Wee, who is always the first caller into the show, comments on how fantastic was the post-game locker room celebration was and Gold notes how good of a dancer Saban is. "I just love seeing our guys happy," Saban said.
  • Erdahl asks Saban about wide receiver John Metchie II's development since he hasn't played competitive football for very long. Saban says Metchie has great competitive character and does everything on and off the field right. 
  • Saban has now joined the set with a big smile, saying how much he missed being in-person with Gold last week as he dealt with a false-positive COVID-19 test. He says he felt great last week and had to do it through Zoom, but this week has a cold and is in-person. You can tell the coach is in a good mood. 
  • The first guest of the show is Crimson Tide tennis coach George Husack who is previewing the team's tournament at Mississippi State this weekend. Alabama will play LSU on Friday, Tennessee on Saturday, and the Bulldogs on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

