Live Updates World Games Softball Semifinals: Team USA vs. Australia

Updates, stats and analysis from the Hoover Met as Team USA tries to secure a spot in the gold medal game against Japan.

HOOVER, Ala. — A trip to the gold medal game against Japan is one the line Tuesday night at the Hoover Met between Team USA and Australia.

The U.S team is undefeated so far in the 2022 World Games with wins over Italy, Chinese Taipei and Canada. The Eagles are outscoring opponents 23-2 in three games.

Australia lost to Japan in the opening game, but finished out group play with wins against Mexico and Puerto Rico to reach the semifinals.

Alabama's Haylie McCleney has started each game for Team USA in centerfield while also leading off the batting order. Current Alabama pitcher Montana pitched three innings of relief against Italy, striking out eight. Fouts did not appear in games two or three for Team USA.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Alabama softball radio play-by-play man Gray Robertson and former Alabama outfielder Kayla Braud on the call.

Team USA Starting Lineup

1. Haylie McCleney- CF

2. Amanda Lorenz- LF

3. Charla Echols- 3B

4. Hannah Flippen- SS

5. Kinzie Hansen- C

6. Dejah Mulipola- DP

7. Taylor Pleasants- SS

8. Bubba Nickles- RF

9. Janae Jefferson- 2B

Starting pitcher- Ally Carda

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1- Australia batting

A groundout moves Cox into scoring position with two outs.

Carda bounces back with a strikeout for the first out.

Cox battles through a lengthy at-bat to draw the leadoff walk.

The first pitch from Carda is a strike, and this game is underway.

Pregame

Team USA is the designated home team, and will be in the field to start.

Ally Carda is in the circle for the Eagles. She started game one against Italy and threw four scoreless innings.

Team USA is back in the all navy uniforms with red socks.

Team Australia Starting Lineup

1. Michelle Cox- RF

2. Shannon Keevers- LF

3. Tamieka Whitefield- 2B

4. Taylah Tsitsikronis- 1B

5. Jade Wall- CF

6. Georgia Hood- DP

7. Clare Warwick- 3B

8. Stacy McManus- SS

9. Belinda White- C

Starting Pitcher- Ellen Roberts