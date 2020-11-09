SI.com
LSU-Alabama Game In Jeopardy Due To COVID-19 Issues With Tigers

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama's matchup with the defending national champion, LSU, is in limbo.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron revealed on Monday that there has been a small outbreak of COVID-19 within his program and that subsequent players are quarantined. 

“Can’t go into detail," Orgeron said during his weekly press conference. "It’s a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers.”

LSU is down to one scholarship quarterback, freshman TJ Finley, and no long snappers or tight ends are available and could be cleared by Saturday's 5 p.m (CT) kick. 

The Tigers have already had its contest with Florida moved to Dec. 12, the week before the Southeastern Conference title game, because of an outbreak within the Gators program. There is no wiggle room within LSU's schedule to makeup the game with the Crimson Tide if it cannot be played this weekend. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger has reported that the Tigers' outbreak stems from a party that occurred on Halloween, and because of contact tracing protocols, LSU is very close to the SEC-minimum 53 scholarship player limit. 

A decision from the league on whether the game will be played or not is expected within the next 24 hours.

As a whole, the SEC has been hit with unfortunate news as Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive for COVID-19, Texas A&M has paused in-person activities due to a rise in cases, and Mississippi State has shut down its facilities. 

The SEC has announced that the meeting between the Bulldogs and Auburn will be rescheduled for Dec. 12. 

This story will be updated.

