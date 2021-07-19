LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. on Former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith: "He's a Great Player"

HOOVER, Ala. — In his two years against him, there is no question that former Alabama and now current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith won his individual battles against LSU junior defensive back Derek Stingley Jr, arguably the top defender heading into the 2021 college football season.

Last year inside Tiger Stadium, Smith caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns leading Alabama to a dominant 55-17 victory. Despite a 46-41 loss in 2019, Smith recorded seven receptions for 213 yards and two scores with Stingley being his primary defender in both contests.

With Southeastern Conference Media Days being held at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, less than an hour away from Tuscaloosa, there was no doubt Stingley would field a couple questions about the rivalry with the Crimson Tide and Smith.

When asked if he was happy that Smith is off to the professional ranks and no longer a member of the SEC, Stingley tip-toed around it ever so closely.

"Well it isn't so much trying to avoid people," Stingley said on Monday afternoon. "I go into every week focused on one opponent and break them down. Once you get into the game, you'll see if that preparation holds up, and if it wasn't then you gotta come back the next week and get stronger."

Stingley later added how going up against players like former teammate Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Mar Chase and Smith have shaped and refined his abilities.

"When I look at DeVonta [Smith]," Stingley said. "He's a great player. He taught me a lot and I'm looking forward to seeing what he does in the league. But I'm focused on what I can do this year and the opponents that I'm facing this year."

LSU, who is coming off of a 5-5 season in 2020, is looking to recreate the magic from 2019 that saw the Tigers go undefeated and win a national title and SEC championship.

The presumed No. 1 target for Stingley in 2021 will be Alabama junior pass catcher John Metchie III. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet on Nov. 6 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"It starts with what we are doing now," Stingley said. "On and off the field we are all hanging out and just doing the little small things. There was things we didn't have the chance to do last offseason because of the pandemic so that it's going back to normal, I think it will be pretty close to what happened in the past."