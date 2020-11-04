LSU's Ed Orgeron Impressed with Alabama Offense

To say that LSU is underperforming expectations so far this season would be an understatement.

So far this season, the Tigers have accumulated a 2-3 record. Last weekend, LSU lost in lop-sided fashion to an unranked Auburn, falling on The Plains by a score of 48-11.

During a season shortened due to COVID-19 amidst a pandemic that has forced all teams to face unforeseen challenges, the defending national champions are clearly facing a plethora of issues on both sides of the football. However, most believed that they would handle the adversity better than their current record depicts.

Next Saturday in Baton Rouge, LSU’s season will get even more difficult as No. 2 Alabama comes to town. So far this season, the Crimson Tide’s offense has risen to almost prolific levels, and its defense has gotten better with every opponent that it’s faced.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke with the media on Wednesday morning and had a lot to say about the Crimson Tide.

“Man I’m watching that offensive line and it’s one of the best offensive lines we’ve seen in a long time,” Orgeron said. “Najee Harris is a great back, skilled wide receivers, a great system — I’ve known Steve Sarkisian all my life. Great play caller — I think they’re on track to have the same type of offense that we did last year from what I’m hearing. The same type of stats. Tremendous offense right now.”

Tremendous offense is right. The Crimson Tide is averaging 555.2 yards per game and is outscoring opponents by an average of 47.17 to 22.0 points per game.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is a key factor in the offense’s success. Jones — who is now a Heisman front-runner — is beginning to be compared to former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the prestigious award last season.

Orgeron admitted that he is impressed with Jones, but understandably leans towards his former signal caller as the better quarterback.

“I haven’t watched him that much,” Orgeron said. “Let’s see where he takes it. Obviously Joe took it. He’s a good player, he’s well-coached and he’s a great character young man. I see a lot of good things in him [but] I think it’s going to be a long time before we see another Joe Burrow around here to be honest with you.”

On paper, LSU has had a tough season so far on both sides of the ball. Through its five games played, the Tigers have averaged 458 yards and 35.18 points per game.

When you compare that to LSU’s opponents, though, the results aren’t pretty. The Tigers’ opposition has averaged 478.6 yards per game as well as 33.6 points per game.

No one is more aware of LSU’s shortcomings than Orgeron.

“It’s very challenging right now for us,” Orgeron said. “We got to fix us. There’s a lot of mistakes. We’ve got to coach better, number one. Play better, but as a lot of new players you’ve got to learn that [in] the SEC you gotta come every game ready to play. For myself, I just know that know that we’re building another championship football team but you got to go through adversity. You got to go through some hard knocks to build that character and that grit that you’re going to need down the road several seasons from now when these young players are going to learn how to win.”

The combination of an underperforming offense, lackluster defense and losing 14 starters from last year’s team to the NFL have all been ingredients so far this season that have combined to form a bland, tasteless season that seems to get worse with every passing week.

All of that being said, Orgeron and his Tigers are looking forward to a bye week to rest and recover before the Crimson Tide travel to Baton Rouge for a visit.

Despite the odds being against them, LSU hopes a win over Alabama will turn its season around.

“Much-needed open date,” Orgeron said. “Lot of stuff that needs to be fixed. [...] We’re really working on today in fixing LSU and the answer to us is Alabama. Practicing tomorrow and then the players will have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.”