Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette are this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Co-Athletes of the Week

Alabama gymnasts Luisa Blanco and Makarri Doggette are, for the first time in BamaCentral history, the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Co-Athletes of the Week.

Blanco and Doggette both registered perfect 10.0s during Friday's NCAA Gymnastics Tuscaloosa Regional Semifinals, propelling them to the finals — which Alabama also placed second and advanced to the NCAA Championships.

Blanco's 10.0 came on the balance beam, while Doggette's perfect score came on the uneven bars.

"It is definitely something that is surreal," Blanco said after the meet. "Ever since I was a little girl, I've always dreamed of that perfect 10 and even though it felt great, it was the fact that we hit those routines in practice constantly. Before I went on the beam we had been talking about poise and confidence and that's what makes us competitively great, and I think I finally put all the pieces together and when I stuck that landing.

"I was like 'Yeah, I got it.'"

Thanks to Blanco and Doggette's high marks on Friday and Saturday, the Crimson Tide now moves on to Ft. Worth, Texas to take part in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships Semifinal on April 16. Should the Crimson Tide advance, it would also take part in the final on April 17.

Also considered:

1. Alexis Mack (grad-student left fielder, softball)

Batted .700 in Alabama's three-game sweep of No. 24 Texas A&M

Accounted for seven runs, two RBIs and didn't strike out once over the course of the three games

2. Zhe Zhou (graduate student, men's tennis)

Ranked No. 101 in the nation, Zhou upset No. 32 in the country in Ole Miss' Nikola Slavic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3

Zhou's victory helped contribute to Alabama men's tennis' 4-3 road upset of the No. 9 Rebels

3. Krystal Goodman (senior pitcher, softball)

Came in to relieve starter Lexi Kilfoyl and held Texas A&M at bay over 2.1 innings, allowing the Alabama bats to make a comeback

Picked up her third win of the season by allowing only one run off of two hits in 11 batters faced

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford