Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith Headline Alabama's 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Attendees

Seven former members of the Crimson Tide will be in Mobile next week for the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

With the University of Alabama's 2020 national championship season in the books, the page has now turned to the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl for a few members of the Crimson Tide.

Seven former Alabama standouts are headed to Mobile next week to showcase their talent and meet with NFL personnel, including quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown, and Landon Dickerson, long snapper Thomas Fletcher, and the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner, wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

"Growing up in Alabama playing football — seeing past years’ Senior Bowls — [and] getting an invitation one was a blessing," Brown said back in November. "I was very, very grateful for it and I was excited to get it. I really didn’t expect for me to get it but when I did I was very humble about it.”

For Dickerson and Smith, both are recovering from injury and will not participate in practices or the actual game.

The 2020 Rimington Trophy winner is still rehabbing from a torn ACL, while Smith is coming back from surgery done on his dislocated finger, which was suffered in the 52-24 win over Ohio State for Alabama's 18th national championship.

However, both will still interview and meet with decision-makers from all 32 respective NFL organizations.

Brown, Leatherwood, and Jones will be coached by members of the Carolina Panthers on the American Team. Smith will be a member of the National Team and coached by members of the Miami Dolphins.

It has yet to be announced what roster Fletcher or Harris is on at this time.

Kickoff for the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl is slated for Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m (CT) inside Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised on NFL Network.