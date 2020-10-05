SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Mac Jones, Malachi Moore Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

Tyler Martin

The accolades continue to roll in for members of the University of Alabama football team after its dominating 52-24 win versus Texas A&M over the weekend.  

Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones and freshman safety Malachi Moore were named the SEC's Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week, respectively, the conference announced on Monday.

SEC Offensive Player of the Week - OB Mac Jones

  • Jones put together a career game against the Aggies
  • Totaled a career-best 435 yards, the fourth-most in a single game in Alabama history
  • Finished 20-of-27 passing for a 74.1 percent completion percentage, including a career-high four touchdowns
  • Finished with a passer rating of 250.9 and averaged 21.8 yards per completion in the Tide’s home opener

SEC Freshman of the Week - DB Malachi Moore 

  • Shined in the second start of his freshman campaign
  • Tied for third on the UA defense with six tackles and led the Tide with two pass breakups
  • Registered his first career interception, ending an A&M drive in the red zone

This story will be updated.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Wild, wacky and definitively 2020, Week 2 began the process of separating the wheat from the chaff in the SEC

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: O.J. Howard Likely Out for Season with Achilles Injury

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

When Alabama Needed Its No. 3 Receiver, John Metchie Answered the Call

The third member of the Crimson Tide wideouts has a name, and it's John Metchie III

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Alabama Maintains Second Place in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide received 14 first-place votes but is still behind Clemson following Week 2 of SEC football

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

Mac Jones is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The Crimson Tide's redshirt-junior quarterback earns this week's honor due to an incredible performance against Texas A&M

Joey Blackwell

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama Game Review

The final word on the Crimson Tide's home opener, a 52-24 victory that has Alabama all alone atop the SEC West already

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Misnomer

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Oct. 5-11, 2020

The Alabama golf teams return to action, while the Crimson Tide football team visiting Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin will dominate the headlines

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama at Ole Miss: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

How to see and follow Alabama football when it visits Ole Miss for the Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin reunion

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell