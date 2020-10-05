Mac Jones, Malachi Moore Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors
Tyler Martin
The accolades continue to roll in for members of the University of Alabama football team after its dominating 52-24 win versus Texas A&M over the weekend.
Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones and freshman safety Malachi Moore were named the SEC's Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week, respectively, the conference announced on Monday.
SEC Offensive Player of the Week - OB Mac Jones
- Jones put together a career game against the Aggies
- Totaled a career-best 435 yards, the fourth-most in a single game in Alabama history
- Finished 20-of-27 passing for a 74.1 percent completion percentage, including a career-high four touchdowns
- Finished with a passer rating of 250.9 and averaged 21.8 yards per completion in the Tide’s home opener
SEC Freshman of the Week - DB Malachi Moore
- Shined in the second start of his freshman campaign
- Tied for third on the UA defense with six tackles and led the Tide with two pass breakups
- Registered his first career interception, ending an A&M drive in the red zone
This story will be updated.