Mac Jones, Malachi Moore Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

The accolades continue to roll in for members of the University of Alabama football team after its dominating 52-24 win versus Texas A & M over the weekend.

Redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones and freshman safety Malachi Moore were named the SEC's Offensive and Freshman Player of the Week, respectively, the conference announced on Monday.

SEC Offensive Player of the Week - OB Mac Jones

Jones put together a career game against the Aggies

Totaled a career-best 435 yards, the fourth-most in a single game in Alabama history

Finished 20-of-27 passing for a 74.1 percent completion percentage, including a career-high four touchdowns

Finished with a passer rating of 250.9 and averaged 21.8 yards per completion in the Tide’s home opener

SEC Freshman of the Week - DB Malachi Moore

Shined in the second start of his freshman campaign

Tied for third on the UA defense with six tackles and led the Tide with two pass breakups

Registered his first career interception, ending an A & M drive in the red zone

